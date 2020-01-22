LINCOLN — Stephanie Beasley, a social worker and child welfare veteran from Indiana, will be the next children and family services director within the Department of Health and Human Services.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced her appointment Wednesday. She is slated to start Feb. 24.

Beasley currently works as the chief operating officer of Adult and Child Health, a private nonprofit agency that offers physical and mental health care, therapeutic foster care, family support services and services for homeless people in central Indiana.

“Stephanie is a real find for us,” said DHHS CEO Dannette Smith. “She has the compassion, energy and a depth of knowledge needed to do this work. I am confident that she will be able to quickly integrate with the team and provide valuable insight and oversight to CFS.”

Beasley began her child welfare career providing direct services to children and families. During her 13 years with Indiana's Department of Child Services, she oversaw programs in independent living, foster care, special needs adoptions, policy, quality assurance and was the lead for the state's federal child and family services review.

She later worked as director of child welfare for Marion County (Indianapolis) and then was deputy director for field operations leading the provision of child welfare services in 92 counties.

