WASHINGTON — Coronavirus has yet to shut down the U.S. Capitol.

The complex remains open this week, and offices of Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers have been largely sticking to typical routines.

Most reported encouraging staff to take all reasonable precautions in the face of the outbreak, however.

That includes steps such as frequent hand-washing and remaining at home if they become ill.

Several also mentioned deploying extra bottles of hand sanitizer around the office and encouraging elbow bumps in place of handshakes.

Some House members from other parts of the country attended a recent conservative conference where they were exposed to coronavirus and have therefore put themselves into voluntary quarantine.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., has been missing votes this week because of illness, but he said in a statement that he was not at that conservative conference or any other high-risk areas.

“Given that I have flu-like symptoms similar to those my children have had for the last several weeks, I have chosen not to travel,” Fortenberry said in a statement.

An aide said Fortenberry was advised by health care providers to refrain from work but that the congressman’s symptoms are not related to coronavirus.

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, did attend the conference, but aides said as far as they know he was not in contact with anyone infected so he has opted against self-quarantine.

The threat of infection is particularly concerning in the Senate, where many members are old enough to be considered especially vulnerable to the virus.

Sen. Chuck Grassley is 86, for example, although the Iowa Republican has no plans to avoid the Senate floor.

“Senator Grassley hasn’t missed a vote since 1993, so if the Senate is in session, he’ll be here,” spokesman Taylor Foy said.

