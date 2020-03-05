...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ALERT FOR BLOWING DUST...
BLOWING DUST MAY SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITIES THIS AFTERNOON.
IF TRAVELING, BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITIES. WITH
THE WINDS GUSTING OVER 45 MPH IN SEVERAL LOCATIONS, CONSTRUCTION
AREAS AND LOCATIONS WITH LOOSE SOIL AND SAND MAY REDUCE
VISIBILITIES TO A HALF MILE OR LESS. ESPECIALLY THOSE TRAVELING AT
HIGH SPEEDS ALONG INTERSTATE 80 AND INTERSTATE 29 SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO SLOW DOWN.
PEOPLE SHOULD MONITOR THE WEATHER SITUATION CLOSELY. LISTEN FOR
POSSIBLE WARNINGS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION
SHOULD SEVERE WEATHER THREATEN.
THE WINDS WILL CALM DOWN THIS EVENING.
Weather Alert
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON...
.GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY GRASSES
WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO
UPPER 50S IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA, COMBINED WITH
HUMIDITIES BELOW 20 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OVER 40 MPH WILL MAKE
ANY FIRES STARTS HARD TO CONTROL.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 069 POTTAWATTAMIE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 MILLS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 MONTGOMERY,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE.
IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 030 BOONE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
042 PLATTE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 043 COLFAX, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
044 DODGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 045 WASHINGTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
050 BUTLER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
052 DOUGLAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 053 SARPY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
065 SEWARD, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 078
SALINE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 089
GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091
NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093
RICHARDSON.
* WIND...NORTHWEST 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
* HUMIDITY...BELOW 20 PERCENT.
* HIGHEST THREAT...IS LOCATED ALONG A LINE SOUTH FROM SEWARD TO
NEBRASKA CITY.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE DELAYED
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.
&&
In move against gerrymandering, coalition plans petition drive for independent redistricting board
LINCOLN — A new coalition seeking to eliminate political gerrymandering in Nebraska announced plans Thursday to take the issue directly to voters.
The coalition, called Nebraskans for Independent Redistricting, will pursue a petition drive to put an independent citizens commission in charge of redrawing political district boundaries. The job currently is done by the Nebraska Legislature.
Former State Sen. DiAnna Schimek of Lincoln, one of the three campaign co-chairs, said the coalition wants to end the manipulation of voting districts — known as gerrymandering — by taking redistricting out of the hands of politicians.
“This is a common-sense solution that prevents elected officials from being able to redraw legislative districts for partisan or political interests,” she said. “It adds transparency and makes our government more accountable to the people of Nebraska.”
If passed, the petition would create a nine-member independent citizens commission to draw new district lines for Congress and the Nebraska Legislature. It would require that all commission meetings be open to the public, along with all maps and data being considered by the commission.
Lobbyists, elected officials, party leaders, current and former political candidates, as well as their immediate family members, would be barred from serving on the commission.
The coalition filed language with the Secretary of State’s Office on Thursday in preparation for launching the petition drive. Leaders said they expect to start gathering signatures later this month.
Joining Schimek as campaign co-chairs are former Sen. Marian Price of Lincoln and Carol Russell of Omaha, a longtime volunteer and community leader. The groups forming the coalition include the ACLU of Nebraska, Civic Nebraska, Common Cause Nebraska, the Holland Children’s Movement and Nebraska Appleseed.
Currently, the Nebraska Constitution tasks the Legislature with redrawing congressional and state political districts after every national census. Legislative rules, last updated in 2011, offer a general framework for the process.
But a number of groups have raised concerns that the rules would not prevent a repeat of the rancor and partisanship that have been part of past redistricting efforts.
In 2011, Democrats contended that a plan to split Sarpy County between congressional districts was intended to boost GOP numbers in the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District. The plan passed because Republicans flexed their muscle in the Legislature.
In addition, the western Nebraska district of a term-limited lawmaker was moved to the Gretna area, providing an open seat for John Murante, a legislative aide who worked on the redistricting effort. Murante is now state treasurer, after spending six years as a legislator.
Lawmakers passed a bill in 2016 to create an independent citizens commission. The measure represented a compromise between then-Sens. Murante, who was active in the Republican Party, and Heath Mello of Omaha, who was active in the Democratic Party.
Gov. Pete Ricketts vetoed the bill, saying it violated the Nebraska Constitution and was an improper delegation of legislative power.
This year, Sen. John McCollister of Omaha proposed Legislative Bill 1203, which would leave redistricting with the Legislature but spell out principles to be used in redistricting and set out requirements for transparency and public input. The measure remains in committee. It has not been named a priority bill for the year.
