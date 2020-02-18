An ice jam near Fremont continues to stoke anxiety along the Platte River, and emergency efforts are underway to fend off flooding to this community of 26,000.

The Fremont City Council on Tuesday evening joined other local entities in approving emergency funds for an earth-moving project to prevent Platte River flooding from reaching Fremont. The council unanimously approved providing up to $100,000 toward the potentially $200,000 project, said Mayor Scott Getzschman.

Also on Tuesday, Dodge County Emergency Management collaborated with Hexagon Helicopters Inc. in a novel effort to break up the jam — by dropping a heavy icebreaker.

helicoptericebreaker

Hexagon Helicopters Inc. has developed a weighted ice breaker as a possible solution to ice jams on area rivers, including the Elkhorn River by Hooper, pictured. On Tuesday, they broke up part of a jam on the Platte River near Fremont.

Additionally, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District issued a statement saying that this year’s ice jam and flooding are normal and do not indicate a larger threat in the region.

Under normal conditions, this particular ice jam wouldn’t pose a threat to Fremont, said City Manager Brian Newton. But last year’s catastrophic flooding fractured levees across Nebraska, and many private levees — including the one west of town — haven’t been fully restored.

Over the weekend, the river washed out a temporary patch in the damaged levee, and that’s what’s allowing floodwaters to threaten Fremont, local officials say. Already, at least 30 cabins have flooded.

“If those sand berms were there, we wouldn’t be having these problems,” Newton said.

The Fremont City Council, Dodge County Board, Lower Platte North Natural Resources District and a private lake development, the Rod and Gun Club, all are providing money to build a jetty to divert floodwaters back into the river, the mayor said.

Their goal is to lessen the ability of floodwaters to wash out a roadbed that is acting as a dam. The road has been blocking the water and keeping it from reaching Fremont.

“We have to,” Fremont City Council member Mark Legband said of the effort. “This needs to stop before it reaches Fremont.”

Legband said the river is trying to follow the same route that flooded Fremont last year.

Crews have begun work on the jetty, Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen said.

Tuesday’s use of a helicopter-borne icebreaker was intended to test the effectiveness of an idea spawned by last year’s flooding.

Brent Wulf, president and chief pilot of Hexagon Helicopters, said the weighted icebreaker was able to clear out a portion of the roughly three-quarters-of-a-mile ice jam before nightfall. The icebreaker weighs about 500 pounds and was dropped from as high as 100 feet. It’s equipped with barrels that float so that it can be retrieved from the river. The helicopter uses a magnet to snatch the icebreaker from the ice.

“We’re testing it to see if it’s worthwhile,” Wulf said.

20200218_new_icedamn_pic_cm005

Large chunks of ice litter the Platte River west of the Highway 77 bridge on Monday.

If it proves effective, it would be less dangerous and involve much less red tape than dynamiting ice jams, he said.

Wulf said his company, based in rural Bennington, provides the flights for dynamiting ice jams and came up with this idea as safer and easier to deploy. The testing is being done for free since the idea is unproven, he said.

Sheriff Hespen said the icebreaker appears to have had a localized effect in the area where it was used. Reports are that water on roads near that area went down after the icebreaker was used. However, that area was some distance from where the ice jam is creating a threat to Fremont.

Ice jams are a seasonal occurrence.

Last year, catastrophic flooding caused $2.7 billion in damage in Nebraska, affected more than 7,000 homes and left several dead.

“We completely understand the public’s concern when it comes to flooding of any amount and want to put current conditions into perspective,” the NRD said. “The majority of rivers are open and free of ice.”

Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

