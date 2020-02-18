Hexagon Helicopters Inc. has developed a weighted ice breaker as a possible solution to ice jams on area rivers, including the Elkhorn River by Hooper, pictured. On Tuesday, they broke up part of a jam on the Platte River near Fremont.
An ice jam near Fremont continues to stoke anxiety along the Platte River, and emergency efforts are underway to fend off flooding to this community of 26,000.
The Fremont City Council on Tuesday evening joined other local entities in approving emergency funds for an earth-moving project to prevent Platte River flooding from reaching Fremont. The council unanimously approved providing up to $100,000 toward the potentially $200,000 project, said Mayor Scott Getzschman.
Also on Tuesday, Dodge County Emergency Management collaborated with Hexagon Helicopters Inc. in a novel effort to break up the jam — by dropping a heavy icebreaker.
Additionally, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District issued a statement saying that this year’s ice jam and flooding are normal and do not indicate a larger threat in the region.
Under normal conditions, this particular ice jam wouldn’t pose a threat to Fremont, said City Manager Brian Newton. But last year’s catastrophic flooding fractured levees across Nebraska, and many private levees — including the one west of town — haven’t been fully restored.
Over the weekend, the river washed out a temporary patch in the damaged levee, and that’s what’s allowing floodwaters to threaten Fremont, local officials say. Already, at least 30 cabins have flooded.
“If those sand berms were there, we wouldn’t be having these problems,” Newton said.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
The Fremont City Council, Dodge County Board, Lower Platte North Natural Resources District and a private lake development, the Rod and Gun Club, all are providing money to build a jetty to divert floodwaters back into the river, the mayor said.
Their goal is to lessen the ability of floodwaters to wash out a roadbed that is acting as a dam. The road has been blocking the water and keeping it from reaching Fremont.
“We have to,” Fremont City Council member Mark Legband said of the effort. “This needs to stop before it reaches Fremont.”
Legband said the river is trying to follow the same route that flooded Fremont last year.
Crews have begun work on the jetty, Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen said.
Tuesday’s use of a helicopter-borne icebreaker was intended to test the effectiveness of an idea spawned by last year’s flooding.
Brent Wulf, president and chief pilot of Hexagon Helicopters, said the weighted icebreaker was able to clear out a portion of the roughly three-quarters-of-a-mile ice jam before nightfall. The icebreaker weighs about 500 pounds and was dropped from as high as 100 feet. It’s equipped with barrels that float so that it can be retrieved from the river. The helicopter uses a magnet to snatch the icebreaker from the ice.
“We’re testing it to see if it’s worthwhile,” Wulf said.
If it proves effective, it would be less dangerous and involve much less red tape than dynamiting ice jams, he said.
Wulf said his company, based in rural Bennington, provides the flights for dynamiting ice jams and came up with this idea as safer and easier to deploy. The testing is being done for free since the idea is unproven, he said.
Sheriff Hespen said the icebreaker appears to have had a localized effect in the area where it was used. Reports are that water on roads near that area went down after the icebreaker was used. However, that area was some distance from where the ice jam is creating a threat to Fremont.
Ice jams are a seasonal occurrence.
Last year, catastrophic flooding caused $2.7 billion in damage in Nebraska, affected more than 7,000 homes and left several dead.
“We completely understand the public’s concern when it comes to flooding of any amount and want to put current conditions into perspective,” the NRD said. “The majority of rivers are open and free of ice.”
Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery
Nebraska's losses from 2019 flooding, blizzard exceed $3.4 billion
The Spencer Dam collapse
Spencer Dam: What went wrong?
Offutt Air Force Base couldn't stop the flood waters
Offutt Air Force Base flooding repairs close to $1 billion
As the Platte River swelled into Fremont the city became an island
Hundreds gather in Fremont for flood-risk briefing
Paradise Lakes community residents deal with mixed messages
Paradise Lakes community's imminent demolition
Floods cut off access to Plattsmouth water treatment plant
Plattsmouth's water treatment plant back up and running
Winslow: a town considers relocating
Winslow: A town ready to relocate
Camp Ashland hit hard by flooding
Nebraska National Guard receives full funding for repairs to Camp Ashland
Floods came to Nebraska farmland and left tons of sand behind
A King Lake family returns home in time for Christmas
Flooded fields along the Missouri River provided a smorgasbord for eagles
Pacific Junction in Mills County, Iowa was hit hard when levees failed
Flooding has taken a toll on Mills County, Iowa; even when it comes to caucusing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I would like to know why they don't use dynamite to clear ice jams any longer. When I was a kid they would use it all the time, and it always took care of any ice jam issues. It was almost immediately effective, and quieted any flood concerns caused by ice jams.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.