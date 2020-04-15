We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter offered hope Wednesday that Nebraska football fans will have reason to cheer this year.

Speaking at Gov. Pete Ricketts' daily coronavirus briefing, Carter said he expects to see a return of professional sports and NCAA sports this fall, although seasons may be delayed.

"I think we'll find a way," he said, adding that he hopes to see football in Memorial Stadium again with at least some fans in attendance.

Carter said there have been many discussions among athletic directors, conference officials and others about when and how college sports can be played again. Although there has been talk about having games without fans, he said most of the officials believe the fans are an integral part of the experience.

Carter joined the governor to announce a new business survey aimed at helping state government gather information and ideas from business owners about the current and future impact of the coronavirus and the best path toward recovery.

Ricketts said NU, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry and state officials teamed up on the special online business survey, which is available at: cpar.unomaha.edu/nebusinessresponse