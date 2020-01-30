DES MOINES — Elizabeth Warren is fighting to regain momentum in the turbulent tussle for the Democratic presidential nomination amid lingering questions about her consistency and ability to defeat President Donald Trump.
Warren was considered a leader in the crowded race through the fall, yet just days before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses, allies, adversaries and new polling suggest that progressive rival Sen. Bernie Sanders has a slight advantage — at least in the battle for the party’s left wing. That’s just as establishment-minded Democrats begin to rally behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who has tried to stoke fears about his more liberal rivals’ ability to win in November.
Warren’s uncertain status raises questions about whether she will emerge from Iowa’s Monday caucuses with the political strength to go deep into the primary season, a challenge that will almost certainly require early victories to generate the energy and campaign cash needed to continue.
Warren had planned to be in Council Bluffs on Thursday but canceled her visit because of the Senate impeachment trial. Instead, former Iowa Democratic Party chairman John Norris; Warren’s husband, Bruce Mann; and the couple’s dog, Bailey, were to be at Warren’s Council Bluffs field office.
As would-be supporters acknowledged concern about her status, Warren ignored the shifting political currents and vowed to continue fighting for the kind of transformational change she’s championed for months, even while pressing her final case in Iowa before being forced back to Washington to attend Trump’s trial.
“Since I first got in this race a year ago, I have not focused on polls. And that’s exactly how I’m going to continue to run this race,” Warren told reporters.
She added: “I’m running a campaign from the heart. That’s what it’s all about to me. This is who I am.”
The people paid to focus on politics on Warren’s team insist they’re not worried, and there are no plans to shake up her strategy. The campaign noted that she has already attracted more than 3 million individual donations and assembled a paid campaign operation in 31 states.
The 70-year-old Massachusetts senator got a much-needed boost last weekend by winning the endorsement of Iowa’s largest newspaper. And while she has won a series of coveted newspaper endorsements, Warren has yet to earn the backing of a member of Congress from Iowa or New Hampshire, the states that host the first two voting contests.
Meanwhile, Biden was campaigning alongside his newest high-profile female supporter, Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne, as he visited Iowa over the weekend. Biden has won the public backing of both of Iowa’s Democratic congresswomen.
Warren’s allies believe she will benefit from her sprawling organization of paid staff and volunteers on the ground in Iowa and other early voting states in addition to an aggressive paid advertising campaign.
Warren’s Iowa campaign has been almost microscopic in detail. It made an extensive study of almost all of the state’s more than 1,600 precincts to determine how to maximize support. It divided Iowa into nine zones and made an early investment deploying numerous operatives in each one, including remote towns and areas unlikely to support Warren.
She also was winning new endorsements from local progressive leaders as her allies work to spark a late surge. That’s in addition to the endorsement of more than 40 Iowa Democratic officials and activists, the campaign announced.
But sensing weakness, Warren’s rivals are actively working to peel off her supporters.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, one of the two other women in the race, sees Warren as one of her best targets as she fights to bump off one of the top four candidates. As Warren allies cheered her Des Moines Register endorsement, Klobuchar’s team touted her endorsement from another one of the state’s largest newspapers, the Quad City Times.
The rivalry between the Democratic Party’s most liberal contenders, Warren and Sanders, looms largest as voters finalize their decisions. And in the fight for the left, a series of state and national polls over the weekend suggest Sanders is better positioned than Warren on the eve of the first voting contest.
This report includes material from the Washington Post.
