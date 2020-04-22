More testing. More data about who's sick and where they live and work. More people staying home.
That's what Lexington Mayor John Fagot said his central Nebraska city needs to stamp out a coronavirus flare-up in the Dawson County area.
Just since April 8, Dawson County cases have grown from one to 176 as of Tuesday night. Lexington, population 10,000, is the largest city in the county, and home to a Tyson Foods beef plant that employs nearly 3,000 people.
Fagot said he doesn't know how many people in Lexington have tested positive, or how many workers at the Tyson plant have COVID-19 — only countywide figures have been shared with him.
"I do expect more cases," he said. "I don't think we've peaked at this time."
Dawson County also includes the smaller cities of Cozad and Gothenburg.
"We don't expect to know names or addresses or everything, we just want to know the towns or areas where they are at," said Dawson County Commissioner PJ Jacobson. "I hear rumors, but that's all we hear."
The Nebraska National Guard was back in Lexington Monday and Tuesday swabbing people for testing, after collecting specimens last weekend, too. That means the number of cases will almost certainly rise as more test results come back.
Fagot said he was working the phones trying to secure more testing from state and local health officials, as well as workers who could follow up with those who test positive to see how they're recovering and with whom they've been in contact.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a new initiative Tuesday, TestNebraska, that aims to dramatically increase coronavirus testing in the state within the next month or so.
Two Rivers health director Jeremy Eschliman said more data should be available soon, including how many workers to date have tested positive at the Tyson plant. In smaller communities, it is harder to protect the confidentiality of those testing positive, he said.
"It's easy to identify people, much easier than in Omaha, for example, where you can blend in a little bit," he said. "We really think that's a key tenant of public health, to protect the anonymity of individuals."
The capacity of the seven-county health department is being stretched.
It has 10 to 12 employees who have halted all non-coronavirus programs and work. Eschliman has asked the University of Nebraska Medicine Center to send public health graduate students who can work on contact tracing, the detective work that involves figuring out who's interacted with a contagious person and if they need to quarantine.
He's also requested help from the Medical Reserve Corps, a national volunteer network of doctors, nurses and health care workers who can deploy to areas of need, and brought on 10 volunteers this week.
Ricketts said at his daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday that more resources are headed to Dawson County and that state and local officials are working on better outreach to diverse, multilingual communities like Lexington. The workforce at the Tyson plant includes Latinos, Somalis and Sudanese.
Rise in coronavirus cases in three Nebraska meatpacking communities
Cases have risen sharply in three Nebraska counties with meatpacking plants in the last 10 days.
County
April 10
April 20
Dawson
3
172
Dakota
0
69
Hall
84
531
Several workers and their children, speaking to The World-Herald on the condition that they not be named out of fear of losing their jobs, said they wish the plant was more transparent about how many workers had tested positive, while still respecting medical privacy laws. Tyson representatives have previously said they will not confirm cases at individual plants.
One older worker who has high blood pressure, a high-risk condition when coupled with the coronavirus, is considering using up all her vacation days and not returning to the plant, her daughter said, translating for her Spanish-speaking mother.
"She does not want to work under those conditions right now," she said. "She doesn't feel safe going to work."
Another woman said her dad wants to keep working, despite the risks.
"I am definitely more worried than my dad is," she said. "He wants to keep working. I think he sees himself as a hero in a way. Like he's keeping the country fed, but at what cost?"
Tyson representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Fagot said he doesn't think the plant is the only place in Lexington where the coronavirus is spreading. A number of locals travel between Grand Island, another coronavirus hot spot 86 miles to the east, and Lexington for work or to visit family, he said.
And just 9 miles or so south of Lexington is Johnson Lake, where there are cabins and vacation homes that Fagot said people in Colorado, Omaha and Grand Island have fled to as coronavirus cases grew in their home communities. Those people are likely coming to Lexington to shop for groceries and other essentials.
Some resort towns in Colorado or elsewhere have banned nonresidents or people who own second homes to prevent small community hospitals from being swamped. Nebraska has not done that, but state officials have urged out-of-state travelers or Nebraskans who have recently traveled to self-quarantine for 14 days.
"We would like them not to come to their second home and stay in their first home," Fagot said.
Lexington Regional Health Center, the 25-bed hospital in town, has three ventilators and a busy emergency room, spokeswoman Brenna Bartruff said. But hospital staff are handling the patient load so far, which includes several COVID-19 patients, and could add an additional 18 beds if a surge of COVID-19 patients arrive.
"We've been planning this for months, knowing it would come here eventually," she said.
The mayor said too many people are still hanging out in groups with friends or family and not adhering to social distancing guidelines. He wonders if residents were too complacent, thinking the coronavirus was primarily a big-city problem before cases started spiking locally.
"Am I happy with what they're doing? No," he said. "We have a lot of people not complying."
In town, local grocer AFM Market Place is leading the way by requiring solo shoppers only — no family shopping trips, Fagot said. Customers must wear masks inside the store and employees won't hesitate to break up crowds at the meat case.
"It sends a wonderful message out to the community that this is serious," he said.
Handmade signs to support essential workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic outside a home in Omaha on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
A woman takes a photo of the bright but empty stadium at Papillion-La Vista South. Schools across Nebraska have turned on their stadium lights at 20:20 to honor the class of 2020 that will not be able to have prom or graduations.
Ella Pelletier and Matt Jones, both Papillion-La Vista South seniors, watch as the school’s stadium is lit up as part of the “Be the Light” campaign on Wednesday. Schools across Nebraska have turned on their stadium lights at 20:20 to honor the class of 2020 that will not be able to have prom or graduations.
Fireworks erupt during a drive-in fireworks show at Werner Park on Saturday, April 18. The park would have hosted a minor league baseball game that day, but the start of the season has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands watched the fireworks from the stadium's parking lots and surrounding areas.
People watch fireworks during a drive-in fireworks show at Werner Park on Saturday, April 18. The park would have hosted a minor league baseball game that day, but the start of the season has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands watched the fireworks from the stadium's parking lots and surrounding areas.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Terri Connell loads a vehicle at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools as snow falls in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Walking is still allowed at West Papio Trail. Omaha closed all city parks through April 30 to combat COVID-19. While trails and sidewalks remain open, everything else in the parks is closed. Groups larger than 10 people are prohibited, and people must keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
"Nebraska Strong" is written in chalk on a home's fence in Grand Island on Friday.
A quarantine snowman wears a cloth mask and holds a toilet paper on Friday in Grand Island.
Fireworks erupt during a drive-in fireworks show at Werner Park on Saturday, April 18. The park would have hosted a minor league baseball game that day, but the start of the season has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands watched the fireworks from the stadium's parking lots and surrounding areas.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Terri Connell loads a vehicle at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools as snow falls in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A message of good health hangs from a home’s front porch in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
A home displays a message in a front window in Omaha on Friday, April 10.
Astrid Mitchell, right, and her mother, Katie Mitchell, observe the drive-thru stations Good Friday event at the Prairie Creek Inn Bed & Breakfast on Friday in Walton, Nebraska.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
This sign was installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on April 4. The mayor later closed all city parks.
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Streets in downtown Grand Island are mostly empty. In Hall County, 35.5% of tests for the coronavirus have come back positive, compared to the 7.65% positive rate statewide.
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on April 6 in Grand Island. Playgrounds are closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park on April 6 in Grand Island. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold 'Em."
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Walking is still allowed at West Papio Trail. Omaha closed all city parks through April 30 to combat COVID-19. While trails and sidewalks remain open, everything else in the parks is closed. Groups larger than 10 people are prohibited, and people must keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
