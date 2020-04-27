Virus Outbreak Front Line Grocers

\Garrett Ward sprays disinfectant on a conveyor belt at a Hy-Vee in Overland Park, Kansas, on March 26.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

On Monday, Hy-Vee began requiring all of its employees to wear masks.

The company, which has stores in eight states, is furnishing the masks.

Also on Monday, the company announced that it will be providing front-line employees another bonus. Employees will receive a 10% bonus on the hours worked from April 13 through May 3. This follows an earlier 10% bonus for hours worked from March 16 to April 12.

Other steps the company has taken to protect workers include erecting temporary plastic barriers at check stands and customer counters, marking 6-foot spacing for customers waiting in line, installing one-way signs for aisles, sanitation of carts and check stand belts, and special shopping times for those considered most at risk from the virus.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

