Hy-Vee is removing more store brand bagged salads and calling on customers to throw out the same salads, as they may be contaminated with cyclospora.

The salads are being recalled by Hy-Vee throughout its eight-state region in the northern Midwest, which includes Nebraska and Iowa, the grocer said in a press release Saturday.

Fresh Express, which makes the salads, has notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the contamination of a parasite that causes an intestinal infection.

Hy-Vee recalled its 12-ounce store brand salad on June 20.

The new recall includes Hy-Vee brands of the following salads: Southwest chopped salad kit, shredded iceberg, veggie deluxe, greener supreme blend, American blend, Italian blend, coleslaw mix, romaine garden, Asian chopped salad kit, sunflower chopped salad kit, chipotle cheddar chopped kit, garden salad and avocado ranch chopped kit.

Customers can receive a refund if they return any of the bagged salads to their local Hy-Vee.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 17 cases statewide from the outbreak on Wednesday.

Symptoms of cyclospora — which show up about a week after ingestion — most commonly include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, increased gas, nausea and fatigue, according to the CDC.

