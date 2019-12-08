A Nebraska National Guard helicopter airlifted a hunter to an Omaha hospital Friday afternoon after he got caught up in the Missouri River near Peru.

Benjamin Hirner, 30, of Mokane, Missouri, was pronounced dead at 3:26 p.m. Friday after the flight to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Hirner had gone missing about 6:15 a.m. about a half-mile north of the Nishnabotna River, reportedly while duck hunting with friends. The Highway Patrol said he went missing while trying to retrieve a boat that had gone adrift. Local emergency responders and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources also assisted.

Hirner formerly worked as a health physics technician for NextEra Energy near Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to a LinkedIn profile. A GoFundMe page set up in his name said he leaves behind a wife and two small children.

