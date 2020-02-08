The Department of Defense will provide temporary lodging support for up to 1,000 passengers being evacuated from China to the U.S. in response to the coronavirus outbreak there. Fifty-seven people quarantined people are staying at Camp Ashland.
Those quarantined at Camp Ashland will wake or go to bed when they wish, get meals delivered to them and watch television, exercise and read to pass the time.
Federal officials have ratcheted up the Wi-Fi at Camp Ashland to provide those in quarantine with reliable Internet service.
But being cooped up in virtual isolation for about 14 days at the National Guard camp is not a vacation. Protecting them and the public from a coronavirus outbreak is the goal.
A federal Department of Health and Human Services official said late last week that authorities will strive to treat those in quarantine well and respond to reasonable requests from them. Besides concerns about the disease, though, health authorities must also consider the travelers’ emotional well-being.
A study out of Canada during the SARS outbreak of 2003 indicates quarantine may have emotional ramifications for some who must endure it.
“It was evident that people were having quite a psychological impact from being quarantined,” said Dr. Laura Hawryluck, a Toronto critical care physician who helped conduct the analysis and write the report.
Capt. Dana Hall, incident commander with Health and Human Services’ agency for preparedness, said it “behooves us to always put the human element first” in such situations.
“We’re health and human services,” said Hall, who has been deployed to Nebraska to assist in the quarantine. “And the second word in HHS is ‘human.’ “ A spokesman for the health and human services said psychologists would be available for any quarantined individual who wanted one.
Katherine Li, a real estate agent from Los Angeles, is quarantined at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego. Li said Friday, during the second day of her quarantine, that she intended to get work done from her room at Miramar.
“Phone, text, email, call,” Li said in a brief telephone interview. “Everything can be done remotely.”
Li said those quarantined at the motel-like facility get their food at a common dining area. Most return to their room to eat, she said.
But they can intermingle a bit at their dining hall, Li said, and walk around outside in a fenced-in area. They wear masks when near other quarantined people and stay at least 6 feet away to avoid droplets from a cough or a sneeze, she said.
“I’m feeling fine,” she said. “I think I just have to cope. We just take a day at a time.”
Health officials from the federal preparedness office said they would place exercise equipment into a room at Camp Ashland so those in quarantine could work out. Exercisers will keep an appropriate distance from each other, though. A grassy outdoor area will be available so they can get fresh air. Children will be given toys and board games appropriate for their age.
Dietary restrictions, religious needs and other personal requirements will be considered, Hall said. The quarantined people will be able to communicate with and see loved ones through Skype or Facetime technology, she said.
Their temperatures will occasionally be taken by properly protected federal staffers. And families will stay together, Hall said. “We want people to be as comfortable as they can while we’re working to protect them and all of America,” she said.
Besides Camp Ashland and Miramar, there are quarantined groups at Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento and Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.
Hawryluck said the study out of Toronto published in 2004 surveyed 129 people who were quarantined during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak. Most were health care workers who endured quarantine in their own homes while wearing masks.
Hawryluck, of University Health Network in Canada, said the people in quarantine generally felt they had received inadequate information. Fear leads to misinformation, she said, and conflicting reports increase alarm.
Health officials weren’t clear on what they knew and didn’t know, she said. Those in quarantine worried about the degree to which they and loved ones living with them were at risk.
The report said close to 30% eventually showed signs of post-traumatic stress disorder, such as sleeplessness, nightmares and feelings of isolation. And about 30% showed signs of depression. Some experienced both.
She said it was hard to know what role the fear of the disease and the quarantine itself played in their psychological reactions.
Joshua Fairchild, an associate professor of psychological science at Creighton University, said planning for long space flights has led to studies out of NASA. Those studies generally indicate that astronauts are at risk of feelings of isolation, anxiety and depression when cooped up for long periods.
And when confined to a small space with a few others, Fairchild said, interpersonal conflict is another risk.
He said it could be anticipated that people in quarantine who are kept from work and loved ones, and who have concern about contracting disease, will feel distress.
“It would not surprise me at all,” Fairchild said.
Pediatric psychologist Sean Akers at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center said some children isolated with cystic fibrosis or certain viral illnesses entertain themselves and are resilient.
Others are not and suffer sadness, loneliness, boredom and anxiety, Akers said. “Everybody’s different.”
At Miramar, Katherine Li said she has stayed in contact with relatives in China while in quarantine. She declined to say whether she has a spouse or children in Los Angeles.
The meals, she said, are OK. “We can deal with it,” she said. She wasn’t aware of an exercise room for quarantined people at Miramar. But she said she understood that being quarantined would keep people healthy.
“I’m fine,” Li said. “I’m grateful.”
