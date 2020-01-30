WASHINGTON — A presidential impeachment vote may have doomed the political career of a Republican congressman serving northwest Iowa.
It was 46 years ago.
Rep. Wiley Mayne, a fourth-term congressman in 1974, was a Republican on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee when that panel considered articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon in the wake of the Watergate scandal.
Mayne didn’t think there was enough evidence at that time to impeach, he later told the Associated Press, and he voted against impeachment. He changed his mind after additional transcripts were released and announced that he’d vote to impeach on the House floor. But Mayne never got that chance; Nixon resigned when it became clear that his critics had the votes for impeachment.
“Mr. Mayne, like many of his colleagues, frets about his ability to return to his Iowa district to campaign,” the New York Times reported ahead of the vote. “A respected lawyer who has difficulty projecting personal warmth, he feels he needs intensive campaigning to win, especially in view of Watergate and the Democratic trend in his state.”
That fall, after voting against Nixon’s impeachment, Mayne lost his seat to Democrat Berkley Bedell in a tight election. His votes against impeachment were seen as a major contributor to his loss.
“He would have been a 30-year congressman if it wouldn’t have been for Watergate,” Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, told AP. “He was a great man, a great politician.”
Mayne died in 2007, 33 years after his impeachment vote. The headline of his obituary in the Los Angeles Times read: “Wiley Mayne, 90; House GOP member who voted not to impeach Nixon.”
Mayne was one of many House lawmakers whose political careers came to be defined by their response to the Watergate scandal and the effort to oust the president.
“I think for those who stood by Nixon as it increasingly became seen by most of America as the wrong position to hold, they did come to be defined by that legacy,” said David Greenberg, a history professor at Rutgers University.
Greenberg said in a Washington Post piece in October that some of Nixon’s most ardent GOP defenders in Congress — Reps. Charles Sandman of New Jersey, Charles Wiggins of California and David Dennis of Indiana — also voted against impeachment counts before later saying they’d support impeachment. Two of them lost their reelection bids in 1974.
“None of these men has been well remembered,” Greenberg wrote. "All of their obituaries led with the fact that they defended Nixon. That decision became the headline of their entire lives.”
Rep. Edward Mezvinsky, a Democrat, was the only other Iowa lawmaker on the House Judiciary Committee during the Nixon impeachment vote. Mezvinsky, a House freshman serving in a swing district at the time, voted yes on all three impeachment articles before the committee.
It remains unclear how history will view the Trump impeachment proceedings and whether the incident will play a dominant role in defining the legacies of those now in Congress.
Lawmakers’ votes from President Bill Clinton’s impeachment proceedings haven’t carried the same historical significance as they did during the Nixon era, said Greenberg of Rutgers.
“That was an impeachment that I think was seen for the most part as a partisan exercise, with some notable exceptions. It wasn’t seen as having the grandeur or significance of Watergate, because it was widely understood to be sort of a political vendetta.”
While some will see Trump’s impeachment as justified, it’ll also likely be viewed as a partisan exercise, Greenberg added. “It’s hard to say how significant one’s vote on the Trump impeachment will be,” he said. “In a few cases, I think it will matter.”
The World-Herald trimmed a portion of this story that did not pertain to our region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.