WASHINGTON — Just one day after the sharply contentious impeachment debate, House members came together Thursday to pass a new North American trade deal in overwhelmingly bipartisan fashion.

Every single member from Nebraska and Iowa — Republican and Democrat alike — supported the agreement, which passed 385-41. It now goes to the Senate, where it is also expected to receive broad, bipartisan support.

Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, was among the impatient, swing-district House Democrats pushing their party’s leaders to move forward on what has been dubbed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

“I know my farmers, producers and agricultural workers are celebrating the passage of USMCA today,” Axne said.

The deal is a rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement and the final version approved Thursday includes changes requested by Democrats and labor unions.

It represents a campaign trail pledge fulfilled for President Donald Trump, who heavily criticized NAFTA during his run for the White House. It also gives Democrats such as Axne something to talk about besides impeachment.

Backers of the new pact have touted the job creation and economic growth it will bring, although estimates about the magnitude of those gains vary somewhat.

But these days any positive trade news is welcome to agricultural producers who rely heavily on international markets to sell their products and have been buffeted by ongoing tariff disputes.

Dairy farmers in particular are excited that it will be easier to get their products into the Canadian market.

Axne urged the Senate to move quickly on the deal. She and half a dozen other freshman House members had even suggested senators not leave town for the holiday recess until they pass it.

Of course, many Senate Republicans have been complaining bitterly for months about House Democrats holding on to the agreement.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., summed up prevailing GOP attitude toward House passage when he said it was “about dang time” and criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for taking so long.

In fact, all members of the Nebraska and Iowa congressional delegations welcomed progress on the deal, as did Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, both Republicans.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee that will be responsible for handling the agreement on that side of the Capitol. Grassley called the overwhelming House vote a historic victory for President Trump and the country.

“It’s unfortunate that farmers, manufacturers and all American workers had to wait so long,” Grassley said. “Impeaching the president and passing USMCA in the same week makes immediate action impossible. But I look forward to getting USMCA passed in the Senate and ratified early next year.”

Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee that has jurisdiction over trade issues.

Smith said in a statement that Trump correctly determined NAFTA needed to be modernized.

“USMCA meets that standard by maintaining existing trade opportunities, creating new ones, and implementing enforcement standards which ensure our partners follow through on the promises they have made,” Smith said. “This historic trade agreement is a sign of good things to come for American trade.”

