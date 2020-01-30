WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday approved measures aimed at taking back some congressional control over matters of war.
One would repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force in Iraq while the other would block tax dollars from being used on military action against Iran without congressional approval.
In a floor speech ahead of the votes, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., agreed that Congress is long overdue in updating that Iraq authorization, but objected to simply doing away with it.
“Rather than confront reality, that America’s security at home requires the principled use of force abroad, repealing the 2002 AUMF without a replacement will trigger our immediate withdrawal from Iraq,” Bacon said.
A retired Air Force brigadier general who served in the Middle East, Bacon also objected to the way the proposals were brought to the floor.
The procedure used prevented GOP members from being able to offer their own revisions, and the vehicle was an unrelated bill about coins honoring merchant mariners in World War II.
Lawmakers approved the AUMF repeal by a 236-166 vote, while the measure on Iran passed 228-175. The tallies fell largely along party lines.
Nebraska’s all-Republican trio of House members opposed both proposals, while Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, supported both.
Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., responded to Bacon’s comments by saying “No one on this side needs to be lectured to about preserving America’s role in the world. I just think that we don’t think this should just be a blank check for war.”
The 2002 AUMF had nothing to do with counterterroism operations, Engel said, but rather the threat posed by Iraq. The previous authorization to go after terrorism still exist so those operations should not stop, he said.
Engel also said that President Donald Trump’s decision to kill Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, resulted in a suspension of U.S. operations against the terrorist group known as ISIS.
“If there is anything that has posed an obstacle to our fight against terrorism, it is the recent actions of the administration,” Engel said.
In an interview, Bacon said the Iranians will get a morale boost from Thursday’s vote. He said Congress should perform its constitutional responsibilities by passing a new AUMF, but Thursday’s proposal will not help accomplish that.
“This is meant to be a slap in the face to the president,” Bacon said.
The House approved a nonbinding resolution Jan. 9 asserting that Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in announcing the House vote, called the killing of Soleimani “provocative and disproportionate.’’
Democrats and several Republicans called Trump administration briefings on the attack inadequate, adding that officials did not provide enough details about why the attack was justified.
The Senate has not acted on proposal by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia asserting that Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran. Kaine said earlier this month that he has at least 51 votes to support the bipartisan resolution.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
