WASHINGTON — The House on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved two bipartisan measures representing rebukes to Turkey.
The first was a resolution recognizing the Armenian genocide that passed 405-11.
That resolution commemorated the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923 and encouraged public education about it.
Similar measures have been debated over the years but often ran into wariness about offending a strategic regional ally in Turkey.
But that wariness seemed to evaporate in the wake of Turkey’s recent military offensive against Kurds in northern Syria.
“Turkey’s behavior has made their arguments about forgoing this kind of thing no longer relevant,” Fortenberry said, adding that he would have supported the resolution regardless.
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said policymakers have been wary of creating a fissure with a NATO ally.
“But I think history is clear — there was genocide,” Bacon said. “The best way to heal is to acknowledge what happened and deal with it.”
All Nebraska and Iowa House members supported the genocide resolution, as well as another measure calling for sanctions on Turkey over its military operations in Syria.
The sanctions legislation passed 403-16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.