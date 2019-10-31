WASHINGTON — Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers stuck to their party lines Thursday as the House took a historic vote to advance the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
The House voted 232-196 for a resolution directing several House committees to continue their ongoing investigations into Trump over his pushing Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
That resolution sets out the rules governing the process, including participation by the president’s team and the rights of GOP members to call witnesses and issue subpoenas.
Nebraska’s all-Republican trio of House members sided with the president and voted against the resolution, as did Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa.
“Ultimately do I think there’s an impeachable offense? The answer is no,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told The World-Herald moments after the resolution passed. “I think that that’s what it comes down to. I really think it’s the voters’ decision here, and they’re going to have a vote in 13 months.”
Thursday’s resolution came after Republicans have spent weeks sharply criticizing House Democrats for conducting the inquiry without this kind of formal vote.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
But GOP members were unified in opposing the measure when it came to the floor, complaining that the resolution doesn’t go far enough to protect their privileges and that there’s no reason for an inquiry in the first place.
Bacon, for example, said the House could investigate the situation with normal oversight hearings.
And he said that Thursday’s resolution was rushed to a vote with no Republican input and allows Democrats to block Republicans from calling witnesses or releasing testimony.
Democrats responded that the resolution is consistent with past impeachment proceedings and in some areas goes even further in granting privileges to the other side.
“I don’t think there is any process that we can propose that Republicans — who prefer to circle the wagons around this president and prevent us from getting to the truth — would accept,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., chairman of the Rules Committee.
Rep. Cindy Axne joined her fellow Iowa Democrats in supporting the resolution, which brought a rebuke from the state’s Republican party chairman, Jeff Kaufmann.
“Iowans were tricked in 2018 with false promises that Democrats would work with the president, so voters will respond by treating them to defeat at the ballot box next November,” Kaufmann said.
If the House ultimately does impeach the president, it will be up to the Senate to hear the case and decide whether to remove him from office.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said earlier in the week that the House is moving toward a more transparent process but that he will look to see how they actually proceed with the inquiry.
As for the substance of the allegations against the president, Grassley said senators have a responsibility to see themselves as jurors.
“I’m going to be a good-faith juror and listen to all the facts,” Grassley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.