...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:45 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 24.9 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
KEARNEY, Neb. — Earlier this year, Paul Younes said his lodging business, Younes Hospitality, had forecast $3 million in business for July and another $2.7 million for August.
That forecast went down the drain after a July 9 deluge of rain inundated his seven hotel properties in southern Kearney. Rather than making profits, Younes was funneling millions of dollars toward flood recovery.
Since July, Younes has orchestrated a step-by-step recovery, juggling employees, bookings and buildings that could be repaired and reopened.
On Wednesday, Younes will celebrate a major milestone — the reopening of the Holiday Inn.
“I have to say thanks to God and thanks to our employees for everything, and thanks to our customers,” Younes said.
He said that after the flood he asked his employees to assist with recovery. They removed water-soaked drywall, tore out drenched carpet and helped in other ways to speed up the process. “Our employees are superstars. They did everything we asked, but we’re not done yet.”
By Kevin Cole, Erin Duffy and Nancy Gaarder
World-Herald staff writers
He estimated that it would take about eight more weeks until all rooms at the Younes hotels were reopened.
The reopening of the Holiday Inn is significant, Younes said, because it will add revenue to his business, which has been spending money on repairs for four months. His business’s income potential has been compromised without enough rooms to rent and conference facilities to book.
“We need the business, we need the revenue. We’ve had no income,” he said.
Other hotels in the Younes Complex were insured in various ways, but there was no insurance on the Holiday Inn.
The Holiday Inn is Younes’ first hotel, a business he built with a million handshakes as tourists, convention participants, wedding partygoers, seed corn dealers and sandhill crane enthusiasts filled his rooms, restaurants and banquet and conference facilities.
Although the inn will reopen Wednesday, only the second floor’s 82 rooms will be available for lodging. Banquet halls and meeting rooms also will be available, but it will be several weeks before the 75 ground-level rooms will reopen.
Although Younes just reopened 21 ground-level rooms at the Comfort Inn and soon will reopen seven ground-level rooms at the Fairfield Inn, it will be another three weeks before ground-level rooms are reopened at the Hampton Inn, LaQuinta Inn and Candlewood Suites.
By mid-December, carpet will be installed at the Younes Conference Center. Younes anticipates that the remaining ground-level rooms at Holiday Inn will reopen by that time.
“The Holiday Inn is very important; we’re going to keep it now,” he said. He had been undecided what to do with the Holiday Inn when the new 100,000-square-foot conference center opens in 2021, but he said he intends to keep the Holiday Inn open.
Younes said he’s been encouraged by the loyalty of his employees and customers. Although some people had to rearrange conventions, weddings and other events after the July floods, some surprised him by not only rebooking, but also by extending their contracts.
He said recovery was especially difficult early in the process.
“We talked every night for the first three weeks. You were in shock. You don’t know what happened to you,” he said. “But thanks to my family and to all my employees. Without them nothing can be done.”
He said he is grateful for the community’s support. “Without everybody else, I wouldn’t be where I am at today.”
People look at flooded cars in the Holiday Inn parking lot in Kearney on Wednesday.
Buffalo County roads, such as 280th Road southeast of Pleasanton, were covered with runoff Tuesday morning. Unofficially, about 3½ inches on rain fell at this location, but much higher totals — including as much as 9 inches — fell elsewhere in the Kearney area.
Mark Witt of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, erects a barricade at U.S. Highway 30 and Dovehill Road west of Kearney on Tuesday. Officials closed Highway 30 from Kearney to Elm Creek, Witt said, because water was running over the highway at multiple places.
University of Nebraska at Kearney employee Alesia Lange mops up floodwaters inside the Nebraskan Student Union on Tuesday morning. About 2 inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
Chris Blocher, University of Nebraska at Kearney lead custodian, cleans up floodwaters near the entryway of the Nebraskan Student Union. About 2 inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
The Kearney Regional Medical Center's parking lot was filled with water Tuesday morning. Director of Marketing Amanda Polacek said flooding did not affect the interior of the hospital or medical clinics, and everything was proceeding normally.
Kearney, in addition to other towns in the surrounding area, is suffering the effects of Monday night's rainstorm. Roads and buildings are flooded, stranding some in their homes.
People look at flooded cars in the Holiday Inn parking lot in Kearney on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska Game and Parks airboat evacuates a family from a flooded house in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska State Patrol monitors a flooded street in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers sandbag businesses on Front Street in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Highway 30 is shown underwater in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Travelers remove their belongings from a flooded hotel in Kearney on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A truck makes its way down a street past flooded cars in Kearney on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A flatbed with sandbags drives down Front Street in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday. The water was expected to crest Wednesday afternoon.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Buffalo County roads, such as 280th Road southeast of Pleasanton, were covered with runoff Tuesday morning. Unofficially, about 3½ inches on rain fell at this location, but much higher totals — including as much as 9 inches — fell elsewhere in the Kearney area.
TAMMY EATON/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Mark Witt of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, erects a barricade at U.S. Highway 30 and Dovehill Road west of Kearney on Tuesday. Officials closed Highway 30 from Kearney to Elm Creek, Witt said, because water was running over the highway at multiple places.
MIKE KONZ/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A motorist turns around on U.S. Highway 30 west of Kearney on Tuesday morning rather than risk plowing through rainfall runoff covering the road.
MIKE KONZ/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
After water spilled over the banks of the Wood River north of Kearney, it filled the ditches along Highway 10.
MIKE KONZ/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Water rose to the underside of a bridge over Kearney Canal in the 1733 Estates neighborhood in west Kearney on Tuesday.
MIKE KONZ/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Lexington, Nebraska, including Lakeview Acres, got more than 7 inches of rain in Monday’s storm.
HEATHER HEINEMANN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
HEATHER HEINEMANN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
HEATHER HEINEMANN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
HEATHER HEINEMANN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Crossing Employees check out the water running over Airport Road near the camp on the west side of Lexington.
BRIAN NEBEN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Looking at the floodwaters east down Highway 30 in Lexington.
BRIAN NEBEN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Outside the Student Union at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
UNK COMMUNICATIONS
University of Nebraska at Kearney employee Alesia Lange mops up floodwaters inside the Nebraskan Student Union on Tuesday morning. About 2 inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
CORBEY R. DORSEY/UNK COMMUNICATIONS
Chris Blocher, University of Nebraska at Kearney lead custodian, cleans up floodwaters near the entryway of the Nebraskan Student Union. About 2 inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
CORBEY R. DORSEY/UNK COMMUNICATIONS
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding on County Road 737 north of Loomis, Nebraska.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Floodwaters at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege, Nebraska.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Marc Lombardi, a traveler on his way from New York to Las Vegas, navigates a flooded road near Sapp Bros. in Elm Creek.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The lake at Yanney Park was flooded Tuesday morning, as visible from the top of Yanney Tower. Yanney Park was closed Tuesday.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The amphitheater at Yanney Park, just a few yards from the lake, was underwater Tuesday morning.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Parkgoers Tuesday morning look at the effects of Monday night's storm.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Water levels in the pond at North Park in Holdrege were high Tuesday morning. Benches near the pond and docks were under water.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Holdrege Golf Course was hit by floodwaters.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A car is submerged in floodwaters near the underpass on South Lincoln Street in Holdrege.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Seldom Lake on Tuesday.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The Kearney Regional Medical Center's parking lot was filled with water Tuesday morning. Director of Marketing Amanda Polacek said flooding did not affect the interior of the hospital or medical clinics, and everything was proceeding normally.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Emergency crews work to evacuate hotels in south Kearney.
CITY OF KEARNEY
Odessa Road in Elm Creek, Nebraska.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding closed roads after a massive rainstorm Monday night.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The Sapp Bros. Travel Center in Elm Creek area in Nebraska after flooding hit.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Th Odessa, Nebraska, exit on Interstate 80.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Semitrailer trucks were stuck in floodwaters after a massive storm dumped up to 9 inches of rain in Kearney and other communities.
EERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding at Union Pacific State Recreation Area in Buffalo County, Nebraska.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Emergency responders help after a huge storm dropped up to 9 inches of rain on Kearney and other communities, triggering flooding.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The lake at Cunningham's on the Lake in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A flooded Cunningham's on the Lake in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding in the Yanney Tower area.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding at the Yanney Marina.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Floodwaters surround Yanney Lake Bridge.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Kayaks float in floodwaters at Yanney Park in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A portable toilet was overturned by floodwaters at Yanney Park in Kearney.
