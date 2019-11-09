A family out for a hike by the Elkhorn River in Madison County discovered several old pieces of human bone and part of a skull on Saturday, according to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Jon Downey, an investigator for the Sheriff's Office, said the remains were found in and along the edge of the water south and west of the Yellowbanks State Wildlife Management Area on Saturday afternoon. The management area is located in Meadow Grove, west of Norfolk.

Deputies made a preliminary determination that they are "historical" human remains, Downey said in the release. They are being turned over to forensic and anthropological experts to determine scientifically the age and origin of the bones.

Downey said the Sheriff's Office doesn't suspect foul play and doesn't believe the bones are connected to any current criminal investigation.

sliewer@owh.com, 402-444-1186,

twitter.com/SteveLiewer

