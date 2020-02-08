kregflood4

An aerial drone photo of the flooded Highway 275 near Elkhorn River.

 KREG SCHLAUTMAN

Highway 275 in Dodge County is back open to traffic after floodwaters closed a portion of the highway Friday.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced on Twitter that the highway reopened between West Point and the Highway 92 junction with Highway 275, near Scribner.

The department advised that flaggers are presents and drivers should use caution.

On Friday, the department announced at 10 a.m. that a 9-mile stretch was closed because of ice jams on the Elkhorn River. The National Weather Service had issued a flood warning for Dodge County until 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

World-Herald staff writer Alia Conley contributed to this report.

Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery

jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128,

twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started