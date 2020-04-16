We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Health officials in north-central Nebraska are trying to tamp down concerns raised by Antelope County's purchase of a temporary morgue.

On Tuesday, the Antelope County board purchased a refrigerated trailer for the purpose of holding bodies in anticipation of a surge of deaths due to COVID-19.

But an official with the North-Central District Health Department, based in O'Neill, said Thursday that the projected death toll used by the county to make the purchase was an estimate based on if people did nothing to mitigate the spread of the virus, such as the social distancing measures enacted by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

That projection — that up to 300 people could die in the nine counties served by that health department — was for "planning purposes only," and is likely excessive because residents are adhering to advisories to avoid large groups and stay at home, said Carol Doolittle, a prevention coordinator with the North-Central District Health Department.

The district sent out a press release late Wednesday in an attempt to reassure local residents, who expressed concern and fear in social media posts, and to clarify that the projections were a worst-case scenario.

"I think what other communities have done is line up someone they could contact in the event they would need (a temporary morgue)," she said. "This is all just for planning. It's not 'go out and buy a trailer.'"

As of Thursday morning, there were five confirmed COVID-19 cases in the nine counties, Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce and Rock counties.

Those case numbers speak for themselves, Doolittle said, in terms of local compliance with the governor's recommended "six rules" for staying safe during the pandemic.

Officials with Antelope County didn't respond immediately to phone messages left Thursday morning. But a story published by the Antelope County News quoted both Sheriff Bob Moore and County Board Chairman Charles Henery as saying that the purchase of the $10,000 refrigerated trailer as a temporary morgue was made so the area was prepared for the worst. The trailer could be resold if it proved unnecessary, board members said.

"Pray to God we don't need it," said Henery, according to the newspaper.

A spokeswoman with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said Thursday that she was not aware of any directive from that office for local emergency districts to purchase trucks or trailers for use as temporary morgues.