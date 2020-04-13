We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Hospital executives and political leaders in hard-hit states have blasted the distribution of federal health care relief money for favoring Nebraska and other states with fewer cases of COVID-19.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted on Sunday that states "like Montana and Nebraska" were in line to get more than $300,000 for every reported case of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while New York was getting about $12,000 per case.

"We need a fair federal stimulus bill that is distributed by need," he said.

The furor arose after federal officials announced plans to divvy up the first $30 billion in emergency grants based on the historical share of Medicare payments to hospitals, doctors and other providers.

Critics said the money should be targeted instead to areas with the largest numbers of coronavirus cases. Nebraska ranks 42nd in the number of cases per capita, according to the New York Times.

When asked for his response, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraska was not involved with the distribution decisions, which were made at the federal level.

But he said New York has been a priority for getting personal protective equipment and testing equipment and that state "is getting a lot of attention and is getting a lot of resources" through the federal government and other avenues.

The federal CARES Act authorized $100 billion in emergency grants to health care providers. The $30 billion in question represents the first distribution of funds from the total.

A federal Health and Human Services spokesperson told The World-Herald Monday that giving out grants based on Medicare revenue "allowed us to make initial payments to providers as quickly as possible."

The agency said plans are to focus the next round of grants to providers in areas "particularly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak," as well as those with lower shares of Medicare revenues, including children's hospitals, pediatricians and Medicaid providers.

Under the CARES Act, the $100 billion relief package was "to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus," including paying for protective equipment, testing supplies, extra employees and temporary shelters and other measures to deal with the potentially deadly epidemic.

The money also will help health care providers that have lost regular sources of revenue, as elective surgeries have been banned across the country and in-person office visits have been sharply curtailed.

The concerns come as states have been competing for protective equipment, ventilators and other needed supplies.