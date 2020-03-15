Ann Sieben is midway through a pilgrimage that began on Ash Wednesday in Omaha and will end on April 12 in the Black Hills of South Dakota at the grave of Black Elk, whose canonization she is supporting. “It’s a way to be an ambassador of the saint but also to connect with the people you meet,” Sieben said.
If you recently spotted a middle-aged woman in thick, leather hiking boots and a bright green coat tromping across farm fields and down muddy gravel roads in northeast Nebraska, you weren’t seeing a wandering hobo.
Nope, it was the “winter pilgrim,” Ann Sieben, a 56-year-old from Denver who ditched a career as an engineer to dedicate her life to long-distance, cross-country, religious pilgrimages, usually during the winter months when the ground is hard and snakes aren’t around.
Over the past 13 years she’s walked 43,000 miles in those hiking boots, crossing 55 countries, through jungles and deserts and, sometimes, detouring across farm fields.
Sieben has hiked through blizzards, hurricanes, tornadoes, sandstorms and earthquakes. She’s dodged crocodiles in Central America, strolled with snow monkeys in Japan, and swam with penguins off the coast of Chile.
And now, she’s midway through a pilgrimage that began on Ash Wednesday in Omaha. It will end on April 12 on the Pine Ridge Reservation of South Dakota, at the grave of Black Elk, the Lakota holy man immortalized in the book “Black Elk Speaks.”
Sieben’s walk is in support of the canonization of Black Elk. Many people are aware of Black Elk’s interviews with author John Neihardt. Black Elk converted to Catholicism in midlife, after his first wife — also a convert — died. He was baptized as Nicholas Black Elk, and became a catechist, spreading the word to dozens of Native Americans about his new faith.
His message, according to Sieben, was “we’re not going to retain our culture if we’re going to fight. So we have to find peaceful ways.”
Sieben, whose pilgrimages typically honor a saint, has aimed her latest spiritual trek at places that were significant in Black Elk’s life. Her stops in Nebraska included the Omaha, Winnebago and Santee Reservations, which Black Elk visited years ago, as well as the Tower of the Four Winds sculpture at a hilltop park in Blair named for Black Elk and Neihardt.
“It’s a way to be an ambassador of the saint but also to connect with the people you meet,” she said last week. “It’s what I do.”
Sieben typically walks 20 to 30 miles a day, and usually doesn’t know, from day to day, where she’ll eat and sleep. She calls ahead to local churches or village officials, who find lodging for her.
She said she’s never had to sleep outside on the ground and never feared for her safety. She carries nothing of real value, except for her backpack and a cellphone.
“People are good. People are really good,” Sieben said, during a stop in Colome, South Dakota. “It says in the Bible: God protects pilgrims.”
The Rev. Mark Beran, the pastor of Catholic churches in Homer, Winnebago, Walthill and Macy, said he got two hours’ warning that Sieben was heading his way. He said he’d never encountered a pilgrim before.
“It was just kind of fascinating to meet her and hear her story,” Beran said. “She’s been everywhere.”
Coincidentally, his parishioners have been praying for the canonization of Black Elk and for Black Elk’s help with an $8 million campaign to build a new school at the St. Augustine Indian Mission in Winnebago.
Sieben said she got a real kick out of her trip through Wynot, Nebraska, and not just because of the town’s name. A local priest called a widow in town asking if she could put up Sieben for the night.
The widow responded like a lot of rural Nebraskans: “Sure. I won’t be home until late so I’ll just leave the door open for her.”
The winter pilgrim said she prefers less-traveled, gravel roads for her treks and will sometimes cross farm fields when the mood strikes her.
“I cross a lot of barbed-wire fencing, so I get holier every day,” said Sieben, who is affiliated with the Society of Servant Pilgrims, based with the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver.
She said she’s never been chewed out for trespassing, and instead is typically offered a cup of coffee and a visit.
Her plan is to be at Black Elk’s grave on the Pine Ridge Reservation on Easter Sunday. And during Holy Week preceding that, to attract a group of pilgrims to join her during her final week, which will include a hike up Black Elk Peak.
The Diocese of Rapid City last summer submitted an application on behalf of Black Elk’s canonization, which is the first of four steps toward sainthood. The next step is for the Vatican to accept the application and appoint a “postulator” — basically an advocate — to help the Congregation for the Causes of Saints in Rome decide whether to advance the application, according to the Rev. Michel Mulloy, the administrator of the Rapid City Diocese.
Sieben said her pilgrimage could help by encouraging people to pray to Black Elk to intercede. That, she said, could lead to miracles, which, if documented, help advance a candidate from “servant of God” where he now stands, to sainthood.
Meanwhile, she’ll keep walking, with another pilgrimage planned later this year in France depending on the coronavirus scare.
“It’s like slow tourism,” Sieben said. “Just to connect and take pressures of the world off your shoulders.”
