LINCOLN — Kirk Woita is a lot like a Maytag repairman these days.

Woita, a tour guide at the Nebraska State Capitol, is still on duty, willing to lead anyone on an educational trek through the unique and historic building. But he’s had no takers for at least the last week and only a few before that.

The U.S. Capitol quit public tours a month ago because of the coronavirus. And the Iowa State Capitol, like many state capitols, is closed, so no tours.

So what’s the matter with Nebraska? Why are public tours still being offered here?

As long as the Nebraska State Capitol remains open, tours will at least be offered, said Bob Ripley, the State Capitol administrator.

“The governor has wanted to keep state government open to the public and have services available to the public,” Ripley said. “Although our numbers are way down, as you might expect, and as you would hope, our tour staff have remained at their post, as have other state workers.”

So Woita waits, like the Maytag repairman who, the commercials touted, had nothing to do because Maytags didn’t need repairs.

April is usually the height of visitation at the State Capitol, with 400 to 500 fourth graders a day pouring into the building to get a tour and watch the State Legislature in action.

But the Capitol now is a virtual ghost town. While state legislators’ offices are officially “open,” almost all staffers are working from home. The Capitol’s gift shop, which is run by the state historical society, is closed, as is the cafeteria.

Other offices are operating with skeletal staffs. The Governor’s Office might be an exception — Gov. Pete Ricketts is holding briefings Monday-Friday on the coronavirus outbreak, though with proper social distancing of reporters and speakers.

As for tourists, only a few have wandered into the Capitol in the last couple of weeks, and even fewer have taken tours, which are available on the hour.

“I bet you could count them on one hand and a thumb,” Ripley said.

The tour office has a sign reminding people to follow social distancing — keep at least 6 feet apart. And tours do not include stops inside enclosed spaces, like the Supreme Court chambers. Hand sanitizer stations have been set up in the vending areas of the Capitol and at the information desk.

A state law is partly the reason the tours remain available.

Ripley said that when the unique, skyscraper Capitol was completed in 1932, state lawmakers were so impressed that they passed a law requiring free public tours of the building.

* * *

Former Nebraska governor and U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson is working on a book that, he promises, will shed new light on what’s wrong in Washington, D.C., as well as on his controversial decision to cast the final vote to pass the health care plan pushed by President Barack Obama. He held out for an amendment to the act, thus the deal became known as the “Cornhusker Kickback.”

The book, which doesn’t have a title yet, will be about “when things worked in the U.S. Senate and how they worked, and why they need to change,” Nelson said recently.

“There’s a lot of talk about bipartisanship in Washington, but it’s a rare commodity these days,” he said.

Nelson, who served 12 years in the Senate and eight years as governor, is working on the book with Jake Thompson, a former World-Herald reporter who later worked as a press aide to Nelson.

The release date? Undetermined, the senator said.

The book won’t be a dirge about the death of the two-party system, he said, but will offer suggestions on how to repair things.

Nelson had called to remind this writer that he was the governor who took a gamble and appointed a Native American to the State Historical Society Board of Trustees back in 1991.

It was risky, because at the time, the society was embroiled in a fight with the state’s native tribes. The society held skeletal remains of many Native Americans — some hundreds of years old — and the tribes wanted them back.

Tapping Chuck Trimble, an Oglala Sioux journalist and businessman, to join the board was controversial.

But Trimble, who died on March 2, proved to be a peacemaker and resolved the conflict.

Nelson said it just showed “what a good person like him can do in a quiet and effective way.”

* * *

The new state travel guide has taken some geographical liberties with nearly a dozen Nebraska towns.

Rather than being listed among its brethren burgs in eastern Nebraska, Decatur, Hubbard and Lyons were magically transformed into Sand Hills communities in the guide, which was released earlier this year.

Same for Sprague, Shickley, Tobias, Milligan, Bradshaw, Blue Springs and Alexandria, which are listed among Sand Hills towns when — unless the earth beneath us moved during the coronavirus crisis — they are located south of the Platte River in southeast Nebraska.

The guide is produced by a Florida company, Miles Partnership, which specializes (according to its website) in marketing of tourist destinations. But a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Tourism Commission said that local officials proofread the guide before it goes to press.

The mistakes were human errors, said Erin Lenz of the Tourism Commission.

“It’s been noted to fix for the 2021 guide,” Lenz said.

* * *

At Charlie’s Pub in Milligan, manager Stacy Lineweber said she’s been too busy to notice the gaffe.

The pub, which is southwest of Lincoln (and at least 150 miles from the nearest sand hill), has been doing a booming business in takeout orders despite having to lay off 90% of its staff when it closed its dining room a week ago, Lineweber said.

Thursday night, the pub (formerly Evening with Friends) set a new record for chicken wings, selling 1,326 wings. That’s a whole lotta barbecue sauce.