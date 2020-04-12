...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, DOUGLAS AND SARPY COUNTIES. IN IOWA,
HARRISON AND POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
1 of 4
The new Nebraska travel guide has incorrectly labeled a dozen southern towns as Sand Hills destinations.
LINCOLN — Kirk Woita is a lot like a Maytag repairman these days.
Woita, a tour guide at the Nebraska State Capitol, is still on duty, willing to lead anyone on an educational trek through the unique and historic building. But he’s had no takers for at least the last week and only a few before that.
The U.S. Capitol quit public tours a month ago because of the coronavirus. And the Iowa State Capitol, like many state capitols, is closed, so no tours.
So what’s the matter with Nebraska? Why are public tours still being offered here?
As long as the Nebraska State Capitol remains open, tours will at least be offered, said Bob Ripley, the State Capitol administrator.
“The governor has wanted to keep state government open to the public and have services available to the public,” Ripley said. “Although our numbers are way down, as you might expect, and as you would hope, our tour staff have remained at their post, as have other state workers.”
So Woita waits, like the Maytag repairman who, the commercials touted, had nothing to do because Maytags didn’t need repairs.
April is usually the height of visitation at the State Capitol, with 400 to 500 fourth graders a day pouring into the building to get a tour and watch the State Legislature in action.
But the Capitol now is a virtual ghost town. While state legislators’ offices are officially “open,” almost all staffers are working from home. The Capitol’s gift shop, which is run by the state historical society, is closed, as is the cafeteria.
Other offices are operating with skeletal staffs. The Governor’s Office might be an exception — Gov. Pete Ricketts is holding briefings Monday-Friday on the coronavirus outbreak, though with proper social distancing of reporters and speakers.
As for tourists, only a few have wandered into the Capitol in the last couple of weeks, and even fewer have taken tours, which are available on the hour.
“I bet you could count them on one hand and a thumb,” Ripley said.
The tour office has a sign reminding people to follow social distancing — keep at least 6 feet apart. And tours do not include stops inside enclosed spaces, like the Supreme Court chambers. Hand sanitizer stations have been set up in the vending areas of the Capitol and at the information desk.
A state law is partly the reason the tours remain available.
Ripley said that when the unique, skyscraper Capitol was completed in 1932, state lawmakers were so impressed that they passed a law requiring free public tours of the building.
* * *
Former Nebraska governor and U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson is working on a book that, he promises, will shed new light on what’s wrong in Washington, D.C., as well as on his controversial decision to cast the final vote to pass the health care plan pushed by President Barack Obama. He held out for an amendment to the act, thus the deal became known as the “Cornhusker Kickback.”
The book, which doesn’t have a title yet, will be about “when things worked in the U.S. Senate and how they worked, and why they need to change,” Nelson said recently.
“There’s a lot of talk about bipartisanship in Washington, but it’s a rare commodity these days,” he said.
Nelson, who served 12 years in the Senate and eight years as governor, is working on the book with Jake Thompson, a former World-Herald reporter who later worked as a press aide to Nelson.
The book won’t be a dirge about the death of the two-party system, he said, but will offer suggestions on how to repair things.
Nelson had called to remind this writer that he was the governor who took a gamble and appointed a Native American to the State Historical Society Board of Trustees back in 1991.
It was risky, because at the time, the society was embroiled in a fight with the state’s native tribes. The society held skeletal remains of many Native Americans — some hundreds of years old — and the tribes wanted them back.
Tapping Chuck Trimble, an Oglala Sioux journalist and businessman, to join the board was controversial.
Nelson said it just showed “what a good person like him can do in a quiet and effective way.”
* * *
The new state travel guide has taken some geographical liberties with nearly a dozen Nebraska towns.
Rather than being listed among its brethren burgs in eastern Nebraska, Decatur, Hubbard and Lyons were magically transformed into Sand Hills communities in the guide, which was released earlier this year.
Same for Sprague, Shickley, Tobias, Milligan, Bradshaw, Blue Springs and Alexandria, which are listed among Sand Hills towns when — unless the earth beneath us moved during the coronavirus crisis — they are located south of the Platte River in southeast Nebraska.
The guide is produced by a Florida company, Miles Partnership, which specializes (according to its website) in marketing of tourist destinations. But a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Tourism Commission said that local officials proofread the guide before it goes to press.
The mistakes were human errors, said Erin Lenz of the Tourism Commission.
“It’s been noted to fix for the 2021 guide,” Lenz said.
* * *
At Charlie’s Pub in Milligan, manager Stacy Lineweber said she’s been too busy to notice the gaffe.
The pub, which is southwest of Lincoln (and at least 150 miles from the nearest sand hill), has been doing a booming business in takeout orders despite having to lay off 90% of its staff when it closed its dining room a week ago, Lineweber said.
Thursday night, the pub (formerly Evening with Friends) set a new record for chicken wings, selling 1,326 wings. That’s a whole lotta barbecue sauce.
1 of 27
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign is installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The empty streets of downtown Grand Island on Monday, April 06, 2020. The area was experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. Playgrounds are closed as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.