"They brought guns, we're bringing cookies," said Jayden Speed of Murray, a student at Conestoga High School. He formed the group, "Students Demand Action," in the wake of the February 2018 massacre of 17 students and staff members by a lone gunman at a Parkland, Florida, school.
The student group, as well as members of "Moms Demand Actions," came to show their support for a proposal that would allow law enforcement to seek a judge's order to temporary remove firearms from someone deemed an "extreme risk" to themselves or others.
A similar law has been used 3,500 times in Florida since it was enacted there in the wake of the Parkland shootings. During a hearing last year, State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said such a law would provide a “timeout” during which a person could seek help or cool off.
Morfeld's red-flag proposal, Legislative Bill 58, advanced from the Legislature's Judiciary Committee earlier this month on a 5-2 vote. But the bill wasn't prioritized by a senator or a committee, so it's doubtful that it will come up for debate this year.
But Megan Gentrup of Omaha, an organizer with the Nebraska chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said that getting the bill out of committee was progress for gun control advocates. Tuesday's demonstration, she said, shows that backers are not giving up.
"We know the law will save lives," Gentrup said.
She added that a poll done by her organization showed that 80% of Nebraska voters support some kind of "extreme risk" legislation.
Gun-rights groups have opposed red-flag laws because they believe such laws don't provide due process for the person whose guns are being confiscated. They also think such laws will eventually lead to wider bans on firearms.
At least three rural counties in Nebraska's Panhandle have adopted nonbinding resolutions in recent weeks to show support for the 2nd Amendment, a move that signals they're unwilling to enforce a red-flag law if it was passed. Such "gun sanctuary" resolutions have been passed in dozens of counties across the nation.
Gentrup and Speed said that LB 58 provides for adequate due process and includes penalties for someone who would falsely make a request to confiscate someone's guns.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
