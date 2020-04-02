Brian Pearson Kimball

Brian Pearson won $280,000 in the Nebraska Pick 5 lottery game by playing the birth and death dates of his late wife, Reba.

 NEBRASKA LOTTERY

Brian Pearson’s heart broke when his wife, Reba, died seven years ago after a struggle with cancer.

Friends described as her as always ready to help a friend, with a listening ear or a shoulder to cry on. To Pearson, who lives in Kimball, Nebraska, she was his best friend, and more.

“She’s my guardian angel,” he said.

She’s also his good luck charm. When he purchased a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the March 28 drawing, Pearson chose numbers representing Reba’s birthday (11/29) and the date she died (7/4/13).

Pearson bought his ticket at Vince’s Corner, a gas station and convenience store, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release. Later he heard a rumor that someone in Kimball had won the $280,000 jackpot.

He checked his ticket: 04, 07, 11, 13, 29. They matched, beating odds of 1 in 501,942.

His guardian angel delivered.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

It was Pearson’s biggest lottery payday but not his first. Once he won $25,000 on a scratch-off ticket in the Colorado lottery.

He’s not the only big winner lately.

Jack Barraclough of North Platte claimed a $77,777 grand prize March 25 in the Hot 7s Super Ticket scratch-off game.

“I was breathless,” he told Nebraska Lottery officials when he picked up his winnings. “I was stunned.”

Locally, Brandie Foreman of Council Bluffs won $25,000 Tuesday in the Iowa Lottery’s Wild Bingo game. She bought her ticket at a Hy-Vee drugstore on West Broadway.

A $1 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Lincoln for the March 24 drawing still hasn’t been claimed, said Neil Watson, a Nebraska Lottery spokesman. The ticket matched the five white numbers (2, 8, 16, 18, 31) but not the golden Mega Ball (14).

The current Powerball jackpot stands at $170 million. Mega Millions is at $121 million.

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90