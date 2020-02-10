A Boeing 737 MAX 7 stopped in Lincoln Monday on a test flight, 11 months after a pair of crashes led to the grounding of the 737 MAX jet fleet.
The test jet flew from Seattle to Lincoln, landing about 10:20 a.m. It took off again just before 3 p.m., bound for Kansas City International Airport, and then a return flight to Boeing Field, just south of downtown Seattle.
In a statement, Boeing spokesman Peter Pedraza said the aircraft manufacturer began conducting a series of engineering flights Feb. 7 to test new software upgrades on the airliner.
"These non-commercial test flights with a small test team on board will exercise short- and long-haul flights, seeking out weather and altitude conditions that will help satisfy specific test conditions for the updated software," Pedraza said in the statement.
The twin-engine jet also made a round-trip flight from Boeing Field to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Saturday, according Twitter posts from an account called @AirspaceIowa, which monitors air traffic control flight-monitoring websites such as FlightRadar24.com.
The 737 MAX is a fourth-generation version of a passenger airliner introduced by Boeing in the 1960s. The 737 MAX made its first flight in January 2016, was certified by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2017 and entered commercial service later that year.
But the plane was grounded after two fatal crashes in five months that killed a total of 346 people. In the first crash, on Oct. 29, 2018, a Lion Air 737 MAX crashed into the Java Sea off the coast of Indonesia after the pilots lost control of the plane. A day earlier, another crew experienced severe control problems with the same plane but managed to land safely.
And on March 10, 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX plunged into the ground following similar control difficulties after it took off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Both crashes were linked to on-board software called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, that forced the plane into a nosedive under certain circumstances.
Three days later, all 387 aircraft in service worldwide were grounded. Since then, Boeing has faced criticism regarding its training and regulatory practices on the aircraft. Production and sales have ground to a halt. Boeing's CEO, Dennis Muilenberg, was dismissed in December.
The grounding is now the longest in commercial aviation history. No end date has yet been set.
"We are working with regulators to appropriately address all certification requirements and safely return the 737 MAX to service," Pedraza said, adding that safety is the company's "highest priority."
