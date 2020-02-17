Liza Ward, whose grandparents were among the victims of Charles Starkweather, and attorney John Stevens Berry at a press conference calling for a pardon of Caril Ann Clair, formerly Caril Ann Fugate, who accompanied Starkweather on his murder spree. They say she was being held hostage and was not a willing accomplice.
Caril Ann Fugate, second from right, is booked into the Scotts Bluff County Jail in Gering, Nebraska, on Jan. 30, 1958. She was escorted by Hazel Heflin, wife of former Converse County Sheriff Earl Heflin of Douglas, Wyoming.
Liza Ward, whose grandparents were among the victims of Charles Starkweather, and attorney John Stevens Berry at a press conference calling for a pardon of Caril Ann Clair, formerly Caril Ann Fugate, who accompanied Starkweather on his murder spree. They say she was being held hostage and was not a willing accomplice.
PAUL HAMMEL/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caril Ann Fugate, second from right, is booked into the Scotts Bluff County Jail in Gering, Nebraska, on Jan. 30, 1958. She was escorted by Hazel Heflin, wife of former Converse County Sheriff Earl Heflin of Douglas, Wyoming.
RICK MYERS
Caril Ann Fugate, girlfriend of mass murderer Charles Starkweather. The Nebraska Board of Pardons will consider her request for a pardon Tuesday.
LINCOLN — The granddaughter of two of the 11 victims of Charles Starkweather's murderous spree — an author who's spent years studying the case — said Monday that Starkweather's girlfriend, Caril Ann Fugate, deserves a pardon.
Liza Ward, whose grandparents S. Lauer and Clara Ward were killed in their Lincoln Country Club home in December 1958, said she's convinced that the then-14-year-old Fugate was an unwilling hostage who was terrorized by Starkweather to accompany him, and couldn't escape.
"I could not find a single piece of evidence that she was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," said Ward, 44. "What I found, in fact, was that she was the victim of a system, an old boys network, that was fueled by the anger, fear and grief of the time."
"It was just unbelievable to me, the miscarriage and mishandling of justice," she said.
Ward traveled from her home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in hopes of testifying on Tuesday before the Nebraska Board of Pardons, which will consider giving a pardon to Fugate, 76, who now goes by her married name, Caril Ann Clair.
Clair, who maintained her innocence, was convicted of first-degree murder and felony murder in the commission of a robbery and spent 17 years in prison before being paroled in 1976.
But Lincoln lawyer John Stevens Berry, who is representing Clair and co-wrote a book about her case, said she was wrongly convicted, based on the testimony of Starkweather, who changed his story and implicated Clair after being informed that she didn't want to see him ever again.
"She was railroaded; she was innocent," Berry said. "They should (give her a pardon) because it's the right thing to do."
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Clair, who now lives in Hillsdale, Michigan, is unable to attend Tuesday's meeting, according to the attorney. But, Berry said, she's excited and hopeful that she will gain a pardon, which is an official statement of forgiveness, not a declaration of innocence.
"She wants to meet her maker at peace," Berry said.
In her application for a pardon, Clair said she was held captive by the 19-year-old Starkweather, who said he was holding her family hostage and threatened to kill them if she didn't follow his orders. She later learned that he had already killed her mother, stepfather and baby half sister, whose bodies had been hidden by Starkweather.
But around Lincoln and Nebraska, there are plenty of people who believe that Clair was guilty and should still be in prison.
One former prosecutor, Paul Douglas, told The World-Herald before he died that Clair had plenty of chances to escape but didn’t. Plus, he said, she had to know that her family was dead because the pockets of a coat she was wearing when apprehended contained newspaper clippings about the slayings.
Berry said he’s “embarrassed” for his state when he hears people say Clair should have sat on Starkweather’s lap when he was executed in the electric chair in 1959.
Ward, who wrote a novel partly based on the Starkweather murders, said she began reconsidering her initial belief that Clair was involved in the murders after appearing on a 2016 true crime show. She said she's read all the court transcripts generated by the case, visited every crime scene and even met Clair, compiling more than 1,000 pages of notes. It convinced her that Clair was, in fact, innocent.
Ward and Berry said it's not clear whether the Pardons Board — which consists of Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Secretary of State Bob Evnen — will allow her to testify. So they made their pleas to a roomful of reporters Monday.
Ward said that even if people don't believe that Clair was totally innocent, she still warrants a pardon for the sake of "redemption and grace." Ward said her father, who was 14 when his parents were killed, and other members of her family support the granting of a pardon.
Ward said she believes that even her grandparents would want “the truth to be known.”
"There might still be something good that comes out of this horrible story," she said. "I have a daughter, and I want to tell her that the world finally believed the story of a young girl."
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Authorities were able to arrest a man in connection with the December 2000 slaying of his neighbor thanks to advancements in DNA testing. Read more
A former Nebraska defensive back was sentenced in Lancaster County Court to five years' probation after pleading no contest to resisting arrest during a traffic stop. Read more
SARPY COUNTY JAIL
Dustin Moheng was fatally shot after a night involving arguments, drug use, a firearm transaction and a search on Snapchat for Moheng’s whereabouts. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped in early 2019, taken to a hotel and forced to pose for nude photos that would be used as sex advertisements. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Marine from Nebraska who tried to enter Offutt Air Force Base last May with firearms and ammunition in his truck was sentenced to three years in a military prison. Read more
INSTAGRAM
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
STEVEN ELONICH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.