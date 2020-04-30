We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

If meatpacking plants are critical infrastructure that must remain open in a pandemic, then the federal government must supply more coronavirus testing for those essential workers, the mayor of hard-hit Grand Island said.

"The federal government needs to provide the resources to assure the safety of the workers and, of course, that's testing," Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele said in an interview Thursday.

Meatpacking workers and plants have been deemed critical by President Donald Trump to keep America's food supply well-stocked, even as coronavirus outbreaks threaten workers' health and plant operations. Trump signed an executive order Tuesday night evoking the Defense Production Act to keep meat and food production facilities open.

So Steele wants to know: Who's going to test those workers and keep those plants up and running?

Steele, writing in a letter and speaking at his biweekly press conference Thursday, asked U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to visit Grand Island, home to a sprawling JBS USA beef plant where more than 200 workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The president, by his stay-open order to JBS, is now responsible to make sure the workers at JBS are tested so we know that they are not infected by the virus when they enter the plant," said Steele, a registered Republican elected in 2018.

He'd appreciate more answers and assistance from Perdue and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"I want Secretary Perdue to come to Grand Island so I can explain to him the problems we have faced with government orders that have failed to protect the people of Grand Island," Steele said.

With 972 cases, Hall County, where Grand Island is located, has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska — higher than the urban counties where Lincoln and Omaha are located.

Wednesday, the health department overseeing the three counties in the Grand Island area reported 10 new coronavirus deaths, most of them residents of long-term care facilities. Thirty-five people in that area have died in total.

"I think Grand Island, during this ordeal, has paid a price," Steele said. "Really, all we've received so far are just directions that our essential, critical infrastructure employers are to stay in business."

While the state has sent the Nebraska National Guard there several times to swab people's noses for testing — a testing site was up and running this week at the Fonner Park fieldhouse — testing supplies and availability have been limited and sporadic, Steele said.

The mayor has not called for the closure of the JBS plant, which, with 3,600 workers, is Grand Island's largest employer. He has toured the plant and thinks the managers there are doing their best to contain the outbreak.

The problem is not confined to JBS, either — the virus has been spreading throughout the community and at other employers, Steele said. Last week, more than 125 residents and workers at long-term care facilities in the three-county area tested positive, the local health director said Wednesday, and that number has since risen.

"I think JBS is doing everything it can to offer a safe facility," Steele said. "But it requires 3,600 employees showing up during different shifts throughout the day, and there's really no in-place testing of those people, and they may be bringing the virus into the plant environment."

The community is working hard to fend off the virus, follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines and increase outreach to its multilingual residents, Steele said. Grand Island residents know the contagious virus is circulating, but many work jobs in meatpacking or manufacturing where working from home isn't possible.

"I get feedback, 'Maybe you folks in Grand Island didn't get the memo,' " Steele said. "No, we got the memo. We've been working hard to educate the people of Grand Island ... We're not sticking our heads in the sand."