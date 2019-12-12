GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Daniel Kluska’s family has never looked at Down syndrome as something that limits him. It certainly didn’t hold him back Nov. 20, when Kluska rolled a perfect game in a sanctioned bowling league.

Everybody in the Super Bowl bowling center was watching as Kluska, 24, closed in on a perfect 300.

He didn’t have any trouble until the ninth frame, when his ball hit only about a quarter of the head pin. The 5 pin was the last one to fall.

At that point, his father, Justin, got the feeling that his son’s 300 was meant to be.

Daniel’s first shot in the 10th frame was also a little shaky. But his last two strikes of the game were “perfect,” his dad said.

Immediately, an excited Daniel called his mom, Kim, to tell her the good news.

During the game, Daniel’s legs were shaking, Justin said.

How did he know? “Because he was sitting next to me,” said the father, who was so nervous he could barely bowl himself.

His perfect game will be commemorated in a ring, which is on its way.

Daniel’s perfect game was no fluke. Before Nov. 20, his high game was 270. His average is about 170.

Daniel has been bowling since the third grade, when his mom signed her husband and oldest son up for a parent-child league.

Daniel said it took about four years before he really started to like bowling.

Daniel will be participating in the Special Olympics regional bowling meet Saturday in Kearney.

Later, he bowled on the junior varsity team at Grand Island Senior High, from which he graduated in 2013. He also bowled in middle school.

There is no doubt about his affection for the game. Daniel owns five or six bowling balls. “And I don’t think it’s going to stop there,” Kim Kluska said.

His father, who averages 194, has taught him the fine points of the game. “I’ve pretty much been his coach,” Justin Kluska said.

For most of the year, Daniel also bowls in the Special Olympics league Saturday afternoons at Westside Lanes. Today, he competes at a regional Special Olympics tournament in Kearney.

Daniel has tried other sports, but bowling is the only sport that will “kind of include him in everything,” his mother said.

It’s the sport that he can do. “He enjoys doing it, and he does it very well,” she said.

