With Nebraska reopening, there’s a risk COVID-19 cases will surge and overwhelm the health care system if people don’t take personal responsibility.
That was the message Thursday from Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, during a live town hall with Gov. Pete Ricketts.
“Now is not the time to be complacent, now is not the time to … go back to normal,” Rupp said. “If we do that, this disease will come roaring back. This disease doesn’t care if we’re a red state or a blue state or what religious persuasion we are.”
Rupp and Ricketts called on people to social distance, wear masks and keep their hands clean.
If people don’t do those things, but begin gathering, Rupp said the result will be clear: “We will see a surge and it could potentially overwhelm the system.”
During the show, a pastor challenged Ricketts’ decision to allow larger crowds at churches than elsewhere, given their vulnerable populations.
Ricketts said religious leaders must tell vulnerable congregants to stay home.
“It’s your responsibility as a pastor to make sure they don’t come,” Ricketts said. “We are absolutely saying to those folks who are more vulnerable: ‘Do not go to your places of worship, stay home.’ ”
Another viewer asked about the risk of transmission from singing and choirs. Rupp pointed to a fatal outbreak that resulted from a choir rehearsal in Washington.
“That is a particular activity in the worship service that should be looked at more carefully,” he said.
