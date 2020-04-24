We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

From church services to dental appointments, from contact tracing to antibody testing, a number of advances are coming to Nebraska in the near future.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday during a live town hall on NET that state and local health officials are hammering out conditions that might allow a loosening of some restrictions on religious services and commercial interactions that require close contact.

Many of the directed health measures that prohibited certain business activity, such as dining in at restaurants or getting a haircut, have expiration dates at the end of April and in early May.

The state is working with public health officials on a locally based approach to easing restrictions.

“We’re not going to let them expire and do nothing,” he said. “We’re going to continue to have some social distancing guidelines.”

Ricketts said there will continue to be limits on interaction, but officials are looking at how they can be eased. He said he has asked Lt. Gov. Mike Foley to work with faith leaders on guidelines that might permit some religious activity.

Revised directed health measures will be coming out for May, he said.

“We know the end of the month is coming up,” he said. “We want to check this all out with public health people. Be patient here for a few more days and you’ll have some information on it.”

The state this week is launching a more aggressive contact tracing effort, with a goal of complementing the work being done at the local level, said Dannette R. Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

On Friday, the first two teams head to Grand Island and Madison County. Each team consists of about 30 people.

By May 1, 325 existing state employees will be redeployed to do contact tracing and, eventually, 1,000 people will be doing the work as state employees. They will be embedded in local communities, working alongside local officials.

Dr. James Linder, CEO of Nebraska Medicine, said the medical center would roll out a test for antibodies within the next two weeks. The testing process is designed to be high volume, he said.

Linder cautioned that anyone testing positive for the antibodies shouldn’t assume they’re immune from future problems with the virus.

“This doesn’t mean you’re superhuman,” he said. “(Immunity) is different from individual to individual. We won’t know for a period of time how long that immunity will last.”

Furthermore, as more cases of the disease are studied, medical experts are realizing how much it can have a negative impact on the body and organs of an ill person who survives.

In terms of testing for the virus itself, Ricketts said the state’s new effort, announced this week, will take about five weeks to get up to speed. Nebraska is contracting with private firms to develop the testing protocol. Getting the labs ready will take about 10 days, he said. Eventually, probably late May or early June, Nebraska should be able to test 3,000 people a day, he said.

The testing will run at least through the end of the year, he said.