We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — If hospital beds and ventilators remain widely available for COVID-19 patients, Nebraskans can expect a further loosening of restrictions in June, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday.

The governor, at his daily coronavirus briefing, said he’s still assessing whether the loosening of restrictions that began May 4 has increased the virus’ spread. But, if the state’s intensive care units and ventilators don’t become overwhelmed with patients, as happened in New York state, he’ll look at adjusting more guidelines, such as the ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people.

“I look at the number of cases we’re getting, but at the end of the day it’s really about hospital utilization,” Ricketts said.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests can increase due to the amount of testing and where tests are being done, he said, but the key factor is whether the state’s health care system can handle the pandemic.

On Monday, 40% of the state’s intensive care unit beds were available, along with 77% of the state’s ventilators and 45% of the state’s hospital beds overall, according to the state’s website.

Those numbers are better than expected, Ricketts said Monday, because state planners had worried that hospital resources would be more burdened.

“I’m very pleased, throughout this entire pandemic, about the capacity we’ve been able to keep in the hospital system,” he said.

The governor repeated that it takes about two weeks to understand the impact of loosening restrictions, which began to be relaxed in some areas on May 4. He added that he will consider whether to loosen restrictions — such as dining rooms not exceeding 50% of capacity — as the end of the month nears.

In other news:

» Nebraska’s initiative to ramp up coronavirus testing will hit the road this week.

TestNebraska, the testing program launched two weeks ago, set up test sites Monday in North Platte as well as West Point, a northeast Nebraska farm town. On Tuesday, a test site will move to Thedford, in the heart of Nebraska’s sparsely populated Sand Hills. Thursday and Friday, testing will be done in Dakota City and Scottsbluff.

Previously, the TestNebraska program, a $27-million, no-bid contract signed by the governor last month, has focused mainly on Omaha, Lincoln and other larger cities.

Ricketts has touted the program as a way to quickly increase coronavirus testing in Nebraska, which had lagged behind some neighboring states. The program is supposed to provide 3,000 tests per day by the end of the month.

The Utah firms that signed the contract include one, Co-Diagnostics, that produces a COVID-19 test kit that was given emergency clearance by the FDA in March — before the agency had assessed it — in hopes of ramping up the availability of test materials. So far, the states of Nebraska and Iowa each have received 200,000 of the Logix Smart test kits. Iowa has an identical testing program to Nebraska’s called TestIowa.

Some have expressed concern about the much lower rate of “positive” COVID-19 tests generated by TestNebraska when compared to private and public labs. But Ricketts administration officials have said the TestNebraska procedures have been validated at least three times, and the lower rate is because those being tested by TestNebraska more often have minor or no symptoms.

» On Saturday, the state added 5,700 tests to its “dashboard” detailing the number of tests and infections across the state. Ricketts said that was a record number and attributed it to TestNebraska and private labs expanding their testing capability. Figures on which labs did the testing were not immediately available Monday afternoon.

The governor’s briefing came as the number of positive COVID-19 tests stood at 10,625. The state reported 125 deaths caused by the virus.

» The governor said the state continues to work with the state’s hard-hit nursing homes to control the virus, but that evacuating such facilities is not done unless they have a shortage of employees to properly care for residents.

On the whole, it’s better for residents of such facilities to not be transferred elsewhere, Ricketts said.

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020