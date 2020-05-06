We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Last year the Nebraska National Guard mobilized to help Nebraskans during the disastrous floods. This year, they are playing key roles in the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts highlighted the guard's efforts during his daily coronavirus briefing. Ricketts said 393 Nebraska National Guard soldiers and airmen have been helping with the state's response, more than were called up last year during the floods.

Major Gen. Daryl Bohac, the state's adjutant general, said that all of the Guard members involved have volunteered to be part of the response.

"Our folks want to do this," he said. "They want to help their fellow citizens."

Bohac said that Guard members are helping package food for the Food Bank of the Heartland in Omaha and helping package and distribute food for the Food Bank of Lincoln. Others are helping distribute personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, to health care providers.

Guard members also have worked at several testing sites across the state. As of Monday, the teams had collected 11,162 test samples in support of 18 health department districts. Most recently, they began supporting the two TestNebraska sites in Omaha and Grand Island.

Some are working with the Nebraska Accommodation Project, in which dormitory rooms at the University of Nebraska's Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses are being used to house people with coronavirus who need to isolate or need a place to continue recovering safely after leaving the hospital.

In addition, Bohac said Guard members are helping coordinate the state's response with other state agencies.

The briefing came as Nebraska officials reported nearly 6,500 cases of coronavirus and 82 deaths. The number of cases has increased as the state expands testing and as the proportion of positive tests rises. As of Tuesday, 17.7% of tests were positive for coronavirus. When testing started, the proportion was less than 5%.

