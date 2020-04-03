We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Directed health measures already in effect for many Nebraska counties have been extended to the entire state until May 11.

The extension is because of community spread of COVID-19 across the state, Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a press release Friday.

“The next several weeks will be key to slowing the spread of the virus in Nebraska," he said. "We are asking Nebraskans to further limit social interactions, work, go home and shop once a week.”

The measures:

Put an enforceable, 10-person limit on public gatherings.

Prohibit elective medical and dental surgeries and procedures.

Require schools (public, private, and parochial) to operate without students through May 31.

Cancel all school-related extracurricular activities through May 31.

Require restaurants and bars to close their dining areas and move to takeout, delivery and curbside service only.

The measures also require anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, has a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, has experienced sudden coughing or shortness of breath or has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to self quarantine for 14 days.

The limitation on public gatherings does not apply to retail and grocery stores, where people should maintain 6 feet of distance from one another.

Nebraska's number of reported cases rose to 285 on Friday.