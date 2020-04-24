Nebraska state officials have announced the creation of a detasseling task force to protect workers from becoming ill with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“Detasseling is a part of our culture here in Nebraska,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday during his daily press briefing.

About 7,000 people participate in detasseling every year in Nebraska, said Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

“We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to protect that workforce as they come into the field,” Wellman said.

Detasselers walk through the rows of corn and pull the pollinating tassels off the top of the plants that will produce seed for future planting.

The task force is made up of representatives from major seed companies, detasseling contractors and growers.

