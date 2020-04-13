LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday rejected calls from a pair of state senators to lift all restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus in Nebraska. 

State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings and Steve Erdman of Bayard said in a weekend editorial that the virus should be allowed to infect people to speed up the development of "herd immunity." Such immunity develops when enough people in a community carry antibodies to a disease that the disease cannot spread to those most at risk. 

The two senators, both of whom are in the at-risk age group, argued that the dangers of coronavirus have been overblown, leading to steps that have harmed the economy.  

Asked about their arguments Monday, Ricketts said the restrictions that have been imposed on public gatherings and on certain businesses are intended to keep the number of cases from overwhelming the health care system.

While most people infected with coronavirus do not need hospital care, a small percentage required intensive care and some need to be sustained on mechanical ventilators. In hard-hit areas, those serious cases have overwhelmed local hospitals and strained the health care workforce. 

