LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has declared the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion as a statewide day of prayer to end abortion in Nebraska.
He signed the proclamation on Wednesday, the same day that a group of anti-abortion lawmakers introduced a bill to ban a common abortion method in Nebraska, and shortly after plans for the annual Walk for Life were announced.
The landmark decision in Roe v. Wade was issued on Jan. 22, 1973. Every year since then, abortion opponents in Nebraska have marked the anniversary with marches and protests, often joined by top elected officials.
The 46th annual Nebraska Walk for Life will be held Jan. 18. It will start with a 10 a.m. gathering and brief program on the north side of the State Capitol. Participants will then walk to the Nebraska Union, 14th and R Streets, where Jennifer and Jeff Christie will speak about choosing to have a baby who was conceived when Jennifer was sexually assaulted during a business trip.
Ok but if this doesn’t end abortions you have to admit prayers don’t work.
