Gov. Pete Ricketts gives his State of the State address on Jan. 15 in the Norris Chamber at the Nebraska State Capitol.

LINCOLN — Senators looking to bar people from openly carrying firearms into the State Capitol face opposition from Gov. Pete Ricketts. 

Ricketts said Friday that he supports Second Amendment rights and would not be interested in making any changes to Capitol rules.

"This is the people's house, and people have the right to open carry in the state," he said, "so I support it and would be very hesitant about any further restrictions on it."

The issue of open carry of firearms in the Capitol erupted a week ago, when two gun rights advocates walked the halls of the building carrying loaded semi-automatic rifles.

One of the two, Brett Hendrix of Omaha, testified at a Judiciary Committee hearing on a pair of gun restriction bills while holding his rifle. He was among a crowd of gun rights supporters who filled up two hearing rooms and two hallways at the Capitol.

Nebraska law prohibits concealed firearms in the Capitol because the building contains courtrooms. But the law allows people to openly carry guns anywhere in the state, except at schools, on school grounds or at school-sponsored activities. Private businesses, by posting signs detailing their policies, can also restrict firearms.

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who introduced one of the bills, told legislative colleagues Monday that she had been "traumatized" by the presence of the rifle-toting men. She said the display was intimidating to senators and those seeking to testify in support of gun restrictions. 

On Thursday, she said she was "disappointed and disheartened" at a lack of action on an open carry ban. She said she would seek a legislative rule change to achieve that goal.

Ricketts, who chairs the Capitol Commission, said he would not have a concern about lawmakers setting their own rules for legislative hearings. But he said he would not support changes that affect other areas of the building.

He said he feels secure in his own Capitol office with the current policy. The governor has Nebraska State Patrol troopers providing him security. In addition, he said he is comfortable with guns and owns some himself. 

Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, chairman of the Legislature's Executive Board, has been meeting with the State Patrol and representatives of the executive and judicial branches of government, which all have offices and meeting spaces at the Capitol. He said a key question is whether a ban would require a law change or could be done with rules and regulations. 

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk said earlier this week that having people openly carry guns in the Capitol raises "a safety issue." 

The Capitol hosts many members of the public, including Nebraskans coming to do business with state offices, people coming for special events, school groups and tourists. 

