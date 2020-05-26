We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — State officials delivered good news Tuesday for teenage Nebraska drivers.

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will start offering driving tests again as of Wednesday. The tests will be available at the Omaha DMV stations, as well as 29 other counties where offices are open.

But Rhonda Lahm, the agency director, said the tests will not be available where county government offices remain closed to the public, including Lancaster County. The department uses locally controlled space for its services in most counties.

The agency stopped providing driving tests in March as part of the state's effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The decision particularly affected teenagers hoping to get their first driver's licenses. Most others had the option to renew their licenses online.

"It was disappointing for a few, especially our teenagers," Lahm said.

To reduce risks of infection, people being tested will be required to wear face coverings during the driving tests, she said. Testers will be provided with protective equipment.

Lahm said the department is taking steps to address the backlog of people needing to take driving tests. Operating hours have been lengthened where possible, while temporary staff are being hired and existing staff reassigned.

Lahm said she doesn't know what the backlog may be but noted that the Omaha offices averaged about 50 such tests per day.

She spoke at Gov. Pete Ricketts' daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday.

