LINCOLN — State officials delivered good news Tuesday for teenage Nebraska drivers.

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will start offering driving tests again as of Wednesday. The tests will be available at the Omaha DMV stations, as well as 29 other counties where offices are open.

But Rhonda Lahm, the agency director, said the tests will not be available where county government offices remain closed to the public, including Lancaster County. The department uses locally controlled space for its services in most counties.

The agency stopped providing driving tests in March as part of the state’s effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The decision particularly affected teenagers hoping to get their first driver’s licenses. Most others had the option to renew their licenses online.

“It was disappointing for a few, especially our teenagers,” Lahm said.

To reduce risks of infection, people being tested will be required to wear face coverings during the driving tests, she said. Testers will be provided with protective equipment.

Lahm said the department is taking steps to address the backlog of people needing to take driving tests. Operating hours have been lengthened where possible, while temporary staff are being hired and existing staff reassigned.

She said she doesn’t know what the backlog may be but noted that the Omaha offices averaged about 50 such tests per day.

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that he had signed an executive order giving an automatic one-year license extension for drivers age 72 and older. The order applies to driver’s licenses that expired or are set to expire between March 1 and Dec. 31 this year.

Ricketts said the change was made so that older Nebraskans, who are greater risk from the coronavirus, would not have to stand in line.

Lahm said she does not believe the extension increases safety concerns. It does not change a process through which residents can report people who are no longer able to drive safely. Department officials can ask people, based on those reports, to come in for a driving reexamination.

Among other topics at the governor’s daily coronavirus briefing:

Hospital capacity

State officials remain in close contact with Omaha-area hospital systems to monitor how well the hospitals are handling the numbers of coronavirus cases. Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, said hospital officials so far report that they are able to manage.

He said the number of patients with COVID-19 in metro-area hospitals has been stable over the past week. But only 24% of intensive care unit beds were available as of Tuesday. That’s lower than the 30% level that Ricketts had used when deciding whether a hospital could start offering elective surgeries.

The governor has repeatedly said his goal during the pandemic is to avoid overwhelming the health care system. He has not said how the state measures whether the system is getting overwhelmed.

Anthone said he and the hospital officials have been discussing what level of availability for hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators would signal a problem. He noted that patients could be transferred to Lincoln hospitals if necessary.

Memorial Day

Ricketts said he was not aware of any weekend activities in Nebraska that violated the state’s current health directives, unlike some states where crowds of people gathered at pools and beaches. Rainy, cool weather may have helped discourage large outdoor gatherings.

Cloth masks

Nebraska Impact has collected about 1,200 cloth face masks, or nearly half of its 2,500-mask goal, Ricketts said. The group, which promotes volunteerism and economic development, plans to distribute masks to vulnerable people in hard-hit Nebraska communities.

Ricketts encouraged people to send masks to: Nebraska Impact, 201 N. Eighth St., Suite 215, Lincoln, NE 68508, or arrange for pickup by emailing masks@neimpact.org.