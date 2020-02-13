An early morning fire at a Lincoln restaurant caused an estimated $50,000 in damage, Lincoln fire officials said Thursday.
Firefighters found smoke and flames at the Golden Corral at 3940 N. 26th St. when they arrived just before 5 a.m. Thursday. They were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes.
The fire originated in a buffet warming unit, officials said. The restaurant’s sprinkler system contained the blaze to the area near the warming unit.
A statement from Lincoln Golden Group, LLC, a Golden Corral franchise, said the restaurant was closed temporarily for repairs. "We are looking forward to reopening (Friday) in time for Valentine’s Day."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.