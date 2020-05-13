LINCOLN — TestNebraska numbers have not been included on a state health website that provides daily updates on coronavirus cases and tests, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday.
He said it has taken time to get the TestNebraska results integrated with the state reporting system, just as it does with any new laboratory. But he urged Nebraskans to be patient with the new testing initiative.
"Folks, this has been going only 1½ weeks," he said, adding that he believed it was better to get the expanded testing underway than to perfect the process.
Ricketts announced the TestNebraska initiative at the end of April. Under a $27 million, no-bid contract, four Utah companies agreed to set up an online assessment for Nebraskans and provide equipment and supplies to dramatically expand testing in the state.
The assessment launched on April 21. Testing began last week at sites in Omaha and Grand Island. A Lincoln site was added on Friday and one in Schuyler started on Monday. Not quite 1,300 people were tested through the initiative on Tuesday. The companies have promised to provide up to 3,000 tests per day and to operate six sites around the state.
Ricketts said the results have come back from 3,575 tests so far, with 121 people testing positive for coronavirus. The rate of positive tests is well below that of other testing being done around the state. TestNebraska and other testing efforts target different groups of people.
At Thursday's briefing, the governor updated the toll taken by the virus on people living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Such long-term care residents accounted for 73 of 103 deaths caused by the virus as of Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, a total of 292 residents and 223 employees at 55 facilities have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Ricketts has come under fire for refusing to release information on the numbers of cases in specific long-term care facilities, unlike Iowa and many other states. He said his policy is to release aggregate numbers only.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.