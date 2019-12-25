Lindsey Allegood, in the middle, named her third child Asher Crews Allegood. The middle name is a tribute to Walter Crews, left. If not for Crews, her mother, Mary Reiss, right, probably would have died in 1979. This photo was taken this year in Oklahoma.
Walter Crews, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, received a lot of birthday cards.
“I have probably 50 to 60 cards from all over the country from people I don’t even know, wishing me a happy birthday,” he said.
The deluge of mail for Crews, who lives in Blanchard, Oklahoma, was due to the efforts of Mary Reiss and her family, who hold him in high regard.
On Aug. 10, 1979, when Crews was living in Omaha, he provided emergency assistance to Reiss, who was a Grand Island 15-year-old at the time.
Reiss, her sister and two friends were driving to Omaha to see a concert by The Cars when they had a serious wreck on Interstate 80 near the Waverly exit.
Reiss, now 55, lost part of her right arm that day. But she knows it could have been worse if not for Crews.
The car hit a large pothole. “We swerved off and then it flipped. I think it rolled like three times,” said Reiss, who was Mary Miller at the time.
Crews wasn’t far behind. “I saw the doors fly open and I saw a girl fall out, and then another one fall out,” he recalled.
Crews pulled over and ran to help.
“I found Mary, just laying down there in the median, and her right arm was gone right below her elbow,” he said.
Crews used his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Reiss kept asking, “Where’s my fingers?”
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Truck drivers stopped to help. They used their CB radios to “let everybody know that there’d been a serious wreck” and that people were hurt, he said.
Crews asked a driver, who was with his wife, to find all the ice he could so they could wrap up Reiss’ arm.
An ambulance arrived and took her away. Crews later visited her in the hospital.
Doctors tried to reattach Reiss’ arm, but problems developed.
Every year since, Reiss has sent a thank-you card to Crews on the anniversary of the accident. They’ve also exchanged Christmas cards.
Reiss and her husband, Doug, have two daughters. They have lived in Newnan, Georgia, for 26 years.
A little more than 20 years ago, Crews and his wife, Rosemary, visited Reiss in Georgia. That was the first time Reiss had seen him since 1979.
Earlier this year, they reconnected.
Reiss’ daughter, Lindsey Allegood, lives in Altus, Oklahoma, where her husband is in the Air Force. When Mary and Doug visited, they realized that Crews lives about 90 minutes away from their daughter.
They had Crews’ address, but no phone number or email address, so they had no way to tell him they were coming.
Their surprise visit made Crews emotional. He told them, “You just don’t know what a blessing it is.”
He lost his wife on Aug. 12, 2004.
Crews showed up for Reiss when she needed it, “and now it sounds like I showed up for him at a point where he needed somebody,” she said. It’s neat how it’s come full circle, she said.
Crews said it “was just out of the clear blue sky that they showed up. I’ve never had anything so good happen to me in all my life.”
He had the honor of meeting Allegood’s third child. The little boy, who will be 4 months old on Thursday, is named Asher Crews Allegood.
“Generations live on because of this man,” Lindsey Allegood said.
After the first visit, the Reisses have met Crews a couple more times. They will see each other again when the Reisses travel to Oklahoma before Christmas.
Spending time with him lately has reaffirmed the point that he’s “special” and “just a sweet, sweet guy.”
Crews is just as enthusiastic about Reiss. “You ought to meet her. She is something else,” he said.
Crews has three sons. If he had a daughter, he said, he would want her to be just like Reiss.
Reiss is convinced that Crews saved her life.
“Oh, yeah. If he hadn’t put a tourniquet on my arm, I probably would have bled to death,” she said.
“Maybe I did (save her life),” said Crews, who got choked up during the interview more than once.
Reiss, who was born in Fremont, lived in Grand Island from age 14 until 18. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1982.
Crews was in the Navy for almost five years, and served in the Korean War.
He learned first aid in the Navy. He remembers helping his fellow sailors when they were injured.
But medicine was not his specialty. “I was a diesel engine man on a minesweeper,” he said.”
However, when Crews saw the accident in 1979, he didn’t think twice. “I bailed out of that car and was down there as fast as I could get there,” he said.
1 of 20
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oliver Henderson plays first base waiting for some action. Without a left hand Henderson is able to adapt to the world of baseball.
Jeff Strufing enjoys being able to help people during group classes at Kosama. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Strufing hasn’t let it change his lifestyle. The 46-year-old business owner, husband and father of two still works part-time as a paramedic and teaches weekly classes at three gyms. He’s done it all while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
Margie Irfan practices bicep curls during her workout at Life Time Fitness. Iftan entered the world of bodybuilding when she was 46 years old. The Omaha woman has lost 10 percent of her body fat while maintaining the same weight — and she’s got the toned muscles to prove it.
Nancy Nygren works out at least three times a week to help keep off more than 65 pounds that she lost a decade ago. “She’s the perfect example of somebody who has lost a significant amount of weight and has done it the right way,” said Jennifer Yee, who leads Nygren’s boot camp class and is also an instructor in Creighton University’s exercise science program.
Since starting her weight-loss journey, Keasha Hawkins-Moore is closing in on dropping half of her starting weight — 500 pounds. During that journey, she's battled cancer, lost loved ones and strengthened her faith.
Harley Swanek had been living with an undetected heart condition for the first seven months of her life. It caused her to become unresponsive for more than 30 minutes, leading to a brain injury. Harley's back home and relearning all of her milestones.
A roundup of inspirational stories from Midlanders with heart
There's the woman with MS who runs despite her diagnosis. The 7-year-old born without his left hand who plays baseball just like the other kids his age. The refugee who turned to Zumba to help her recover from cancer treatments. Check out their inspiring stories and others below.
1 of 20
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oliver Henderson plays first base waiting for some action. Without a left hand Henderson is able to adapt to the world of baseball.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Libby DiBiase runs in a 14-pound vest during a workout at CrossFit Kinesis in Gretna. This Omaha police officer uses CrossFit to keep in shape for her unpredictable job.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Strufing enjoys being able to help people during group classes at Kosama. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Strufing hasn’t let it change his lifestyle. The 46-year-old business owner, husband and father of two still works part-time as a paramedic and teaches weekly classes at three gyms. He’s done it all while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Margie Irfan practices bicep curls during her workout at Life Time Fitness. Iftan entered the world of bodybuilding when she was 46 years old. The Omaha woman has lost 10 percent of her body fat while maintaining the same weight — and she’s got the toned muscles to prove it.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Mallett practices his tennis skills at Miracle Hill tennis courts. After deciding to quit drinking Mallett, 92, made tennis his addiction.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michelle Graft runs on the Wabash Trace in Council Bluffs to train for her portion of the MS Run the US relay. Gaft who has MS uses running to keep the symptoms at bay.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Mary Manhart works out at the Downtown YMCA four times a week. She sees the people at the gym as her extended family.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hadeel Haider started to exercise after being treated for Hodgkin's lymphoma, and she fell in love with Zumba. Haider now teaches Zumba class at the the Maple Street YMCA.
Nancy Nygren works out at least three times a week to help keep off more than 65 pounds that she lost a decade ago. “She’s the perfect example of somebody who has lost a significant amount of weight and has done it the right way,” said Jennifer Yee, who leads Nygren’s boot camp class and is also an instructor in Creighton University’s exercise science program.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Carney does a workout during kickboxing class. Carney used to work out so he could eat whatever he wanted. Now he understands diet is just as important as exercise.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rik Zortman runs the name of children who have died of cancer. He has ran the name of more than 250 children since his son's death in 2009.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Chipman, a 12-year-old gymnast with juvenile arthritis, practices at Airborne Academy. Chipman works to hard to compete and only misses practices if her symptoms are too severe.
MEGAN SMITH/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Joe Reisdorff and Dan Masters grew up in the same town, attending the same church were never close until Reisdorff needed a new kidney and Masters was a match.
Still recovering from a heart transplant, Rick Ganem wouldn't be able to make it to his daughter Sarah's wedding. So she brought the ceremony to his hospital room.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Since starting her weight-loss journey, Keasha Hawkins-Moore is closing in on dropping half of her starting weight — 500 pounds. During that journey, she's battled cancer, lost loved ones and strengthened her faith.
MEGAN MCGILL/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leota "Lee" Brown suffered a stroke and two days later, the 98-year-old was back to her spunky self at home in an assisted-living facility. She's required no therapy since the stroke.
MADONNA REHABILITATION HOSPITALS
Harley Swanek had been living with an undetected heart condition for the first seven months of her life. It caused her to become unresponsive for more than 30 minutes, leading to a brain injury. Harley's back home and relearning all of her milestones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.