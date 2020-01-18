The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans to delay consideration of a proposal that would drastically limit the number of overnight campers and beachgoers at Lake McConaughy near Ogallala.
The delay is in response to the hundreds of people who showed up Thursday for a meeting at the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center to protest the proposed changes.
“We have listened to local citizens, officials and business owners regarding proposed changes, and we heard you. We are going to respond,” Commission Director Jim Douglas said Saturday in a press release. “We realize we still have important problems to solve, but we are going to take pause in the adoption of the current recommendations to consider the full array of suggestions.”
Under the proposal, some stretches of the lake's 22 miles of beaches would have been limited to day use, and all camping spaces would have been reservation-only and limited to 600, according to Jim Swenson, administrator of the commission's parks division.
Most people at Thursday’s meeting said they wanted more law enforcement and greater attention to checkpoints, not a crackdown limiting access to the lake. Critics say the commission’s plan would deliver an economic blow to local businesses.
Swenson has said explosive growth in the number of annual visitors to Lake McConaughy in recent years — from 500,000 in the 1990s to more than 1 million in 2012 to almost 2 million last year — has forced officials to accelerate greater restrictions on beach and camping access.
The commission plans to create a local advisory committee to continue to develop recommendations that will be effective in creating a safe and manageable environment.
On Wednesday, the commissioners will hear from Game and Parks staff about the public feedback.
That meeting begins at 8 a.m. at the commission's headquarters in Lincoln and is open to the public.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
