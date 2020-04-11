Fremont County officials are investigating an occupied plane crash that occurred Friday afternoon.
Deputies were notified of a plane crash four miles north of Sidney at approximately 1 p.m. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's office, deputies found the plane in a pasture with front end and wing damage.
The St. Louis couple in the plane reported no injuries. The man flying the plane did report noticing a mechanical problem before the plane crash landed. The Sidney Fire and Rescue assisted the county officials at the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration is handing the accident. More information will be released upon further investigation.
