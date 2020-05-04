We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A worker at the Fremont plant that supplies chickens to Costco has died after contracting the coronavirus, and a Tyson Foods pork plant in Madison and a Cargill beef plant in Schuyler fighting coronavirus outbreaks will close temporarily.

The Lincoln Premium Poultry worker, whose age was not provided, had an underlying health condition worsened by the coronavirus, a spokeswoman for the chicken processing plant said.

“We are heartbroken to learn that we lost a team member and are working to assist the family as they sort through the next steps,” spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman said.

The employee hadn't been to work since April 17 after asking to stay home because of the health condition, and the company learned that the worker had tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Twenty-eight workers have tested positive for the coronavirus at the plant, which employs roughly 1,100 people and supplies Costco with millions of rotisserie chickens and other cuts. Thirty-nine staffers have tested negative.

The Tyson and Cargill closures will affect several thousand workers and will likely slow the ability to slaughter and process hogs and cattle. A Tyson official said that the Madison plant is its western-most pork plant and that it will be difficult to reroute those animals to other plants.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week to keep meat and food production plants open to preserve the nation's food supply "to the maximum extent possible," a move thought to head off state and local health officials from closing plants. But that hasn't stopped meat companies from voluntarily pausing production.

They are the latest major meatpacking plants to close in Nebraska as the coronavirus spreads among workers. Tyson shut down its Dakota City plant, which employs 4,300 people, last weekend to clean and sanitize.

About 1,200 people work in the Madison plant, which is 17 miles south of Norfolk in northeast Nebraska. Plant operators there arranged for an estimated 1,500 workers, contractors and vendors to be swabbed in mass testing events for COVID-19 over the weekend, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department said.

Tyson officials said they were closing the plant temporarily as they await those test results, most of which should come back by Wednesday or Thursday. As of last Thursday, 96 workers there had tested positive.

"Our plant will remain out of operation until those samples and tests are returned and we're able to put together a plan that makes sense for us to proceed further," said Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats, at a press conference with officials from Norfolk, the Health Department and others Monday afternoon.

It's not known how many workers have tested positive at the Cargill plant in Schuyler, which employs 2,200 people, but the number of confirmed cases in Colfax County and neighboring Platte County, where Columbus is located, has soared over the last two weeks.

As of April 23, there were only 8 confirmed cases in Colfax and 13 in Platte. By Sunday night, state and local health departments reported 222 cases in Colfax and 179 in Platte.

“As we continue to prioritize the health and safety of Cargill employees, we have decided to temporarily idle our Schuyler protein facility," Jon Nash, the North American lead for Cargill Protein, said in a statement. "This was a difficult decision for our team as we operate an essential service, but our values are guiding our actions. Our focus now is continuing to keep our employees safe and getting our facility back to normal operations as soon as we can."

The plant began to shut down Monday, with the goal of reopening around May 18. Employees are encouraged to be tested in the meantime.

"To prevent food waste, we will process nearly 8 million meals worth of protein currently in our facility as quickly as possible," Nash said. "We greatly appreciate our employees who are working to complete this effort."