LINCOLN — Business owner David Rogers has announced plans to challenge State Sen. Lynne Walz for the legislative seat representing Fremont and the rest of Dodge County.

Rogers is the owner and president of Professional HPP Services, a company that repairs and services ultrahigh-pressure equipment around the world, and an adjunct professor of cybersecurity at Bellevue University.

He is a U.S. Air Force veteran who came to Nebraska when he was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. He also is former chairman of the Dodge County Republican Party.

He will take on Walz, who was elected to the District 15 seat in 2016. She previously announced plans to seek reelection.

martha.stoddard@owh.com

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol.

