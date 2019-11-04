LINCOLN — Business owner David Rogers has announced plans to challenge State Sen. Lynne Walz for the legislative seat representing Fremont and the rest of Dodge County.
Rogers is the owner and president of Professional HPP Services, a company that repairs and services ultrahigh-pressure equipment around the world, and an adjunct professor of cybersecurity at Bellevue University.
He is a U.S. Air Force veteran who came to Nebraska when he was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. He also is former chairman of the Dodge County Republican Party.
He will take on Walz, who was elected to the District 15 seat in 2016. She previously announced plans to seek reelection.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Meet the Nebraska state senators
Here are the 49 state senators of Nebraska's 106th Legislature. You can click here to find your state senator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.