LINCOLN — Fourteen workers were detained for suspected immigration violations after a federal raid Wednesday morning at a Madison, Nebraska, facility that produces wood landscape mulch.

A person who answered the phone at D&D Industries of Madison declined to comment when contacted by a reporter Wednesday.

But Nicole Alberico, a Chicago-based spokeswoman for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, said 14 men — three from Guatemala and 11 from Mexico — were arrested during the operation at the business.

She said Wednesday evening that the detainees remained in ICE custody pending the disposition of their cases.

A website for D&D Industries said the company, which has locations in Madison and Kearney, produces colored wood mulch for the landscaping industry.

The business is in the vicinity of a Tyson Foods pork-processing plant. That plant was not visited in the raid.

Lazaro Spindola, executive director of the Nebraska Latino American Commission, said at least two board members of the commission were en route to Madison to help families impacted by the raid. He said a Madison school was providing space for organizations seeking to help the families.

The Madison raid comes nearly 15 months after an ICE-led raid of businesses in the O’Neill, Nebraska, area, sparked by the exploitation of immigrant workers by a local man who arranged laborers for local companies.

More than 130 workers suspected of being in the country illegally were initially detained, along with 17 people associated with Juan “Pablo” Delgado, the ringleader of the conspiracy to exploit illegal labor for profit.

