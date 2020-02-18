LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers will debate a key tax measure Wednesday that seeks to ease property taxes by increasing and redistributing state aid for schools.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Revenue Committee chairwoman, said that Legislative Bill 974 would provide Nebraskans with $520 million worth of property tax relief over three years without raising other taxes.
She introduced the bill, which took shape during months of wrangling among committee members, Gov. Pete Ricketts and other interested groups. In the end, the measure emerged from committee on a split vote and has united the state's schools in opposition.
It's a daunting bill — the latest amendment runs 71 pages. Here are key pieces of the bill:
Property valuations
Property owners would pay school taxes on a smaller share of their homes, businesses or farms under LB 974. That change would make the biggest dent in property tax bills, but also account for more than half of the proposal's cost.
After a three-year phase-in period, home and business owners would pay school taxes on 87% of their property's value, down from 100% now. That means the owner of a $150,000 home would pay school taxes on $130,500 worth of value.
Owners of farm and ranch-land would pay taxes on 55% of their property's value, down from 75% now. That means the owner of a $1 million spread would pay taxes on $550,000 of the property's value.
The actual amount of school property taxes owed would depend on what happens to the tax levy. Some schools could increase their levies to counter the decrease in valuations. Others are at or near the maximum levy and would be limited in how much they could collect.
Increased state aid to schools (see below) means smaller levy increases for the first group, while helping fill the funding gap for the others.
But for close to half of all school districts by the bill's third year, the combination of state aid and property taxes would fall short of what they could get under current law, according to projections from the legislative fiscal office.
Taxes and valuations for counties, cities and other local governments would remain unchanged.
Foundation aid
The bill would provide foundation aid to every school district based on the number of students in the school.
The foundation aid would be phased in over three years, eventually reaching 15% of state tax dollars — or an estimated $2,416.15 per student. It would account for the next largest cost of the new proposal.
The plan would mark a change from the current school aid formula, which tries to fill the gap between the cost of student educational needs and the amount a district can collect in property taxes and other resources.
Foundation aid would be provided regardless of a district's needs and resources. When fully implemented, foundation aid would account for about half of all state aid to schools.
The change would mean redistributing aid among schools, with a larger share going to smaller, rural schools. No school would lose aid as a result of the bill, because the total amount of aid would increase.
Levy caps and budget limits
The bill would tighten limits on school spending growth and their taxing ability, two changes that are among the most concerning to schools.
New tax levy caps would prevent schools from collecting more property taxes simply because of rising valuations. Schools now can levy a maximum of $1.05 on the value of property within the district. As property values rise, tax collections can go up unless districts adjust the levy.
Starting with the 2023-24 school year, maximum levies would vary by district and by year. A district's maximum levy would be the rate needed to collect the same property tax amount as in the previous year, increased by the inflation rate, plus the value of any newly constructed homes or businesses.
School budget limits, meanwhile, would be tied to the consumer price index, instead of being set by the Legislature. Schools would be allowed to increase their budgets by the previous year's inflation rate, up to 2.5%. If inflation is negative, the bill would allow school budgets to remain flat.
Inflation was 1.81% last year and below 2.5% in nine of the past 10 years. But it exceeded 2.5% in seven of the previous 10 years.
Pay-fors
Four features of LB 974 would reduce costs to the state and help offset increases in the rest of the bill.
One would repeal the personal property tax exemption, through which businesses and farmers do not have to pay property taxes on the first $10,000 of valuation of machinery and equipment. The state would save about $14 million annually by not having to replace those personal property tax revenues to local governments.
Another would repeal the averaging adjustment factor in the school aid formula. The adjustment provides additional aid to districts with lower than average spending per student. The adjustment amounted to about $26 million this school year and went to 19 of the state's largest districts.
In addition, schools no longer would get a percentage of the income taxes paid by district residents, which was intended to provide some state dollars to all districts. Under the new bill, schools would get foundation aid instead.
Schools also would get less state aid to help cover the costs of students optioning in from other districts. Under the bill, the state would provide an amount equal to average statewide property tax revenues per student. Schools would be able to get foundation aid for those students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.